Gordon Elliott: Some good chances at Thurles on Sunday

*Best Chance - Texard (14:10)

Needs to do much better so blinkers tried

13:00 - Part Time Affair

I'm disappointed with how his season has turned out. He started off with quite a reasonable run at Roscommon in a bumper but he has regressed on his next two runs and he is going to have to do much better if he is to win a race this season. He has ability and is better than he has shown so hopefully blinkers will do the trick with him.

Both of mine should run well

13:35 - Run Wild Fred & Festival D'ex

Run Wild Fred is a grand, staying horse and I was pleased with his maiden hurdle win at Navan last month where he showed a good attitude to grind out the win. He is moving up in trip here which should suit and he seems to be in good heart so I'd be expecting him to run his usual solid race.

Festival D'ex is promising and it will be interesting to see how he progresses over the next few months. He is not the flashiest horse at home but I like the way he goes about things and he looked a nice staying novice when he won his maiden hurdle at Navan last month. I think he will improve for that run and this longer trip and after two runs he is open to plenty of improvement so hopefully he will be thereabouts at the finish.

Will get better but should mount a challenge here also

14:10 - Texard

He has been progressing with each run and won nicely at Cork a couple of weeks ago. I think he will strengthen and mature as the season goes on so there should be more to come from him and provided this run isn't coming too soon he should be able to mount a strong challenge.

Punchestown form gives him a big chance

14:45 - Hardline

I probably made a mistake bringing back to two miles for a Grade 1 last time. He seemed to be flat out all the way and was always out of his comfort zone. That fall didn't seem to take anything out of him and he looks to be in good form so this looked a logical race to aim towards with him. He does have to carry a Grade 1 penalty which won't make life easy - especially with Footpad getting 7lbs from us - but he will be much happier back at this trip and his second to Min at Punchestown last month would put him in with a big chance.

Should run well back in mares company

15:20 - Tintangle

She is a good mare on her day but she can be quirky and isn't the easiest to predict. At home she seems to be in good form and her fall at Limerick over Christmas took nothing out of her so hopefully she can bounce back to form although this looks a decent enough race. The switch back to mares company should suit her and this trip looks a good one for her so hopefully she will run well.

Step forward needed to get involved but he retains ability

15:50 - Cartwright

He has struggled over fences so far and doesn't look too well treated but I'm hoping he will appreciate the switch to handicap company. On his day he was a decent hurdler and he still works like a horse who retains his ability so he's not one to give up on although he is going to have to take a step forward to get involved here.

Should enjoy longer trip and get involved

16:20 - Mr Lingo

We struggled to get a clear run with this horse for a long time but things have gone much smoother with him over the last few months and I was pleased with his debut at Limerick over Christmas where he was third to a very smart looking horse of Noel Meade's. He will have learnt plenty from that run and looks to have improved for it and I think he will enjoy this longer trip so hopefully he will be involved at the finish.