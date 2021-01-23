Gordon Elliott: Battleoverdoyen can best the field at Thurles

Distance suits Mount Ida

13:30, Mount Ida



She has made a bright start over fences. I thought her chasing debut in a decent beginner's event at Cork was encouraging and she built on that to win a Grade 3 back at that track early last month. There weren't that many options for her over longer trips earlier in the season which is why she campaigned over two miles but I think this sort of distance could be ideal for her. She is penalised for her Grade 3 success which won't make life easy but she is in good heart and it might just help her that she has had a good interval since she last ran. If she runs her race I'd hope that she will be right there at the finish.

Expecting better despite Grade 1 penalty

14:00, Battleoverdoyen



We didn't see the best of him in the Durkan Chase at Punchestown last time when he was a well held fourth behind Min and he seemed to be struggling a long way from home in that race.

He is much better than he showed there so I'm hoping for better even though he has to shoulder a Grade 1 penalty

. The ground may not be quite as testing as it was in Punchestown and that could help while at home he has been in good form for the last few weeks. I'm hoping to see him return to the promise he showed when winning a Grade 2 in good style at Down Royal back in November.

No. 1 Battleoverdoyen (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Drop in class suits Gun Digger

14:30, Gun Digger



He has found things tough in some quality handicap chases this season but a drop in class will help him and this sort of trip is ideal, too. If you look back through his form he does have the ability to win a race like this and it wouldn't shock me to see him bounce back although a look at his form would also tell you that he is not the most reliable either. He is in good form.

Track might not suit Torygraph

15:00, Torygraph



It will be interesting to see how he gets on here as this is usually a pretty smart race and it has a habit of turning up decent horses. He is a grand, honest type who stays really well and I think we've seen that on both his runs over hurdles so far. He won nicely from a subsequent winner over this trip at Fairyhouse last month and the hope is that he can progress into a decent staying novice so I think he is lining up with a solid chance. Torygraph might just be one that wants a galloping track to be seen at his best so whether Thurles will entirely suit him I wouldn't be absolutely certain.

Stranger can better bumper form

15:30, Stranger Danger



He is starting out over hurdles after two solid runs in bumpers, one of which came at this track. He was only sixth last time out at Punchestown but ran better than his final position would suggest and I always hoped he would make a better jumper than a bumper horse. Stranger Danger has schooled well and looks to be in good form so if he can overcome his lack of previous jumping experience I'd expect him to show up well.

No. 2 Stranger Danger (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -



Each-way chance in closing race

16:30, Calagogo



He has run two solid races in bumpers so far. He improved from his first run to his second run and I think he will improve again. We probably won't see the best of him until he goes jumping but the chance to race over just short of two-and-a-half miles will certainly work in his favour and I'd put him up as having an each-way chance.