Gordon Elliott: Delta can make short Work of rivals at Dublin Racing Festival

*Best Chance - Delta Work (15:30)

Three nice mare with Surin probably the pick

12:55 - Surin, Barra & Black Tears

Surin started off the season brightly by winning her first two starts which included a Grade 3 at Naas. I was disappointed with her last run at Limerick but she never seemed happy from the outset of the race and at no stage did it look like she was going to win. She ran respectably but is capable of much better and hopefully she can bounce back here. She's got plenty of weight but she's a decent mare who will be suited by this trip at a good galloping track like this and I think she's got a very solid each-way chance.

Barra was second in this race two years ago and is just a couple of pounds higher this time around. She's had a couple of runs over hurdles to build up her confidence after a few falls over fences but she's yet to show signs of coming back to her best. She seems very well in herself and I'm hoping that a switch to handicaps and not having to take on the likes of Stormy Ireland will help her. I'd still say that she is best watched for the moment though.

Black Tears is a smart mare on her day and she comes here off a couple of very reasonable runs behind Stormy Ireland. Apart from one poor effort at Limerick she has put together a series of solid runs this season and her form with Stormy Ireland would suggest that she could get into the shake up.

Fav looks strong but best is yet to come from Oak Park

13:25 - Oak Park

He's a nice horse who ran a lovely race first time out and I thought he was going to win at Punchestown next time when he fell at the second last. He is actually a very good jumper and that fall doesn't seem to have knocked his confidence and I just thought it was worth letting him take his chance here and see could he pick up a share of the excellent prize money on offer. The best is yet to come from him over hurdles and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him run well but I think everyone here is up against it with Aspire Tower looking as though he should take all the beating.

Very pleased with Easywork and good run expected

13:55 - Conflated & Easywork

Conflated is a useful type and comes here off a couple of respectable runs in high class novice hurdles but he is still likely to find a few of these too strong. He won his maiden hurdle at this trip so he should cope with the drop in distance but he's got to improve on what he has shown if he is to be competitive in a race like this.

I've been very pleased with how Easywork has taken to hurdles. He beat a very nice horse (Mt Leinster) of Willie's at Gowran a couple of months ago and then he won very well over two and a half miles at Limerick over Christmas when the runner-up didn't appear to stay. He's a classy type of horse who should be able to cope with the drop back in trip and the form he has shown so far over hurdles would suggest that he is up to holding his own at this level. I'd be expecting a good run from him.

Four runners but expect Column Of Fire to run a big race

14:30 - Jury Duty, Column Of Fire, Swordsman & Braeside

Jury Duty ran in America in the autumn and it was the intention to have him back on the track sooner but he just missed a couple of weeks before Christmas which delayed his reappearance. He's in good shape and he was a very smart staying handicap hurdler a few seasons ago but I think he is going to need this run and he won't find this easy off top weight.

Column Of Fire won easily at Punchestown last time - the same race that Dallas Des Pictons contested before he won this race last year - and earlier in the season he showed up well in a couple of smart maiden hurdles. He's a nice type of horse with the ability to win a big prize and I think that he will be suited by moving up to this trip. I'm expecting a big run from him.

Swordsman is a talented horse but I'm still struggling to work him out. This time last year I thought he might make up into a lovely staying novice but his form tailed off. Then he started out this season with a win over fences at Roscommon but he took a fall next time and I wonder if he was still feeling the effects of that fall when he ran terribly last time out. He's been freshened up and seems very well so hopefully we will see the real Swordsman here but he is running in hope more than expectation.

Braeside is a grand horse who will really come into his own as a staying chaser. I've been happy with what he has done over hurdles so far this season and I'm interested to see how he gets on here. This will be the hottest race that he has contested over hurdles so far but he will love every inch of this three miles and he has a nice, light weight to aid his cause. He could outrun his odds.

Improvement to come and has a solid chance

15:00 - Battleoverdoyen

Battleoverdoyen is very well and I'm looking forward to running him on Sunday. He mightn't have impressed everyone on his last couple of runs but I thought that for a horse with such little experience he did well to beat a couple of decent types at Punchestown in November. His last race didn't tell us too much but he still beat a decent horse in Champagne Classic who is rated 151 so he had to run to a pretty good level to win that day. He took a good blow afterwards so I'd be hoping that there is some more improvement to come from him and coming back to this trip shouldn't be an issue for him. I think he's lining up with a very solid chance.

I wouldn't swap him for anything else

15:30 - Delta Work

His season didn't get off to the best of starts at Down Royal and then he missed a little bit of time so I was thrilled that he was able to win the Savills Chase last time. I know the pace that day was a steady one and they all finished in a heap but I really liked the way he picked up after the last. He needed that run and I would have been delighted if he'd been third or fourth that day so I'm expecting him to progress again. He's in great shape and this sort of test looks perfect for him and hopefully he will run well and show that he will go to Cheltenham as a legitimate Gold Cup contender. I'm under no illusions about the test he faces here but I wouldn't swap him for anything else in the race.

Could run a big race with better ground set to suit

16:00 - Dallas Des Pictons

He has yet to reach the level that he did over hurdles but I think there is more to come from him. He learnt nothing the first day he won over fences and I'm not sure if he enjoyed the ground on his last couple of runs so the switch to better ground should suit him. His lack of experience is an issue in a handicap of this nature and that is my main concern as I think on decent ground he has the ability to be competitive off his mark in a good race like this. If he can overcome his inexperience he could run a big race.

Two very different mares but both could run well

16:35 - Bigbadandbeautiful & Darling Daughter

Bigbadandbeautiful ran very well to finish second in this race last year and she has won her three races since then. She's a quality mare who comes here off black type wins at Gowran and Navan and the form she showed on her last two outings would suggest that she is one of the leading contenders for this race. She comes here nice and fresh and she's in very good heart so if she runs her usual race she should be right there at the finish.

Darling Daughter is a very different type of mare to our other runner but she's a nice sort too. She won a point-to-point last season after which she came to us and I was delighted that she won first time out in Limerick as she was still quite raw. She coped well with bad ground that day but will have no trouble with a quicker surface. This is a big step up for her but I could see her running well.