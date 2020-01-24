Gordon Elliott: Saving my best chance for last at Fairyhouse

Fairyhouse

Rock solid each-way chance

12:25 - Milan Native

He has run some creditable races over fences this season, the pick of which would be his second to Royal Rendezvous at Thurles in November. He was ultimately well beaten over this course and distance at the start of the month but I've no doubt that he is better than he got to show there and he'll line up with a rock solid each way chance if putting his best foot forward.

Two that are best watched here

13:00 - From Eden & Dakota Moirette

From Eden burst when he last ran so we gave him plenty of time off and he is returning from a two month break. The trip here is probably a little on the sharp side for him but I feel that he is going to come on for this run so I didn't want to stretch him over further on his first run back after breaking a blood vessel. He seems very well in himself and I could see him showing up well.

Dakota Moirette put together some decent efforts after finishing a close third in this race last year. Unfortunately his jumping can be quite iffy and we just had to give him plenty of time after he fell at Killarney during the summer. He seems very well in himself again and has shown in his last few bits of work that he is ready to start off. I'd hope to see him run a nice race but he will improve plenty from this run.

Yet to start fulfilling his potential

13:35 - Kayf Thou

He won this race last year and looked as though he might progress into a reasonable staying handicapper but he hasn't really gone forward since then. He has been running over hurdles lately but I think that he will appreciate switching back to fences and I could see him running well if he puts his best foot forward.

Laid back Galet D'oudairies has chance to step forward

14:45 - Galet D'oudairies, Insane Bolt & Moghram

Galet D'oudairies had two runs on the flat in France, winning first time out in September and then finishing second the following month. He looks a nice, straight forward type and I'm happy with how he has schooled over hurdles. From what I've seen from him at home he looks a laid back horse who just does what he has to so I'm hoping that he will step forward for the switch to the racecourse.

Insane Bolt is gradually getting the hang of things over hurdles. He wasn't able to make an impression on his debut at Leopardstown but I thought he showed more at Punchestown next time and he should be able to progress again. But he is taking on older opposition so I would say that he is probably best watched once more.

Moghram ran respectably at Limerick on his first outing over hurdles but struggled a bit at Thurles next time out. I think he is capable of improving on what he has shown over hurdles so far but, whether he will be able to make an impact against his elders here, remains to be seen.

Ready to play leading role

15:20 - Golden Nomad

I do think this horse is better than he has shown on each of his runs so far. I blame myself for Naas last month as two miles is a little on the sharp side for him and with the low lying sun there were very few hurdles to be jumped so it turned into more of a speed test. His previous runs behind Thatsy and Andy Dufresne are solid and I don't think he will need to improve much on those to play a leading role here.

Gordon's Best Chance on Saturday - Golden Nomad (15:20)