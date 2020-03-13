Gordon Elliott: Ardamir the pick of my runners at Navan and Newcastle on Saturday

Navan

*Best Chance: Ardamir (14:20)

Ennemi the pick of my two with track set to suit

13:45 - Ennemi Public & Tullybeg

Ennemi Public has been running to a solid level this season and I think he can win a maiden before the end of the season. He probably wants further than two miles to be seen at his best so this track should suit him very well. He's in good form and has been doing well since his last run and I'd hope to see him challenge strongly for a place in the frame.

Tullybeg is a grand horse who came to us after just one run in point-to-point last spring where he finished unplaced but did show ability in what was probably a reasonable race. I think he is a horse that we will have plenty of fun with but he will need this run and ideally I'd like better ground for him. I'm hoping to see him run a nice race but he will improve plenty from this.

Repeat of last run will see him go close

14:20 - Ardamir

I was delighted with his first run for us at Naas last month where he finished second to a decent horse of Oliver McKiernan's. He looks a horse who should be able to win a handicap or two and I'd hope that with a repeat of his last run he will go close here.

Two very promising stayers who should run well

14:55 - Pencilfulloflead & Festival D'Ex

We run two lovely staying horses here and Pencilfulloflead is one of them. He ran a nice race behind a very good horse of Willie's (Asterion Forlonge) at Naas and then followed up with an easy win at Punchestown last month over a similar trip to today's. His jumping could be better but he is a horse with big engine and I think he will be better as he moves up in class. This looks a nice race for him and he should go close.

Festival D'Ex won his maiden hurdle here in December and I was sure that the step up to two and three quarter miles at Thurles a couple of months ago would suit him well but he was just never going at any stage and ended up a well beaten fourth. He has been given plenty of time since then and seems very well now so hopefully he can show that last run to be all wrong and I think he remains a horse of potential.

Hurdles could have sweetened him up

15:30 - Mengli Khan

He isn't the easiest to predict and comes here off quite a disappointing run at Leopardstown earlier in the month but we all know that he is more than good enough to win a race like this if he is in the mood. He didn't seem to enjoy chasing earlier in the season but I'm hoping a few runs over hurdles will have sweetened him up and the small field will suit him well. He has the ability but it all depends on which Mengli Khan turns up.

Grade and three miles should enable him to run well

16:05 - Minella Till Dawn

He showed signs of returning to form when winning at Cork earlier in the season and he ran well for a long way in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown last month before weakening from the third last on very testing ground. The return to three miles should suit him and he might find this easier than his last race so he has the capability to run well.

Two decent chances in bumper

17:15 - Jimmy Jimmy & Torygraph

Jimmy Jimmy has run two solid races so far and I think he is good enough to win a bumper. On his debut he ran quite well to finish sixth in a Fairyhouse bumper where Ferny Hollow was second and then last time out he ran a solid second to a useful looking type in Stattler. I'd say this stiff two miles is what he wants and he should run well.

Torygraph ran a nice race to chase home The Big Getaway first time out before struggling a little bit at Limerick next time when he was only fourth. He just mightn't have enjoyed himself at Limerick but having said that it was probably a much better race than it looked at the time. He has been given plenty of time since then and seems very well in himself so he should give a good account of himself.

Newcastle

Suitable race and he'll have his day sometime

14:35 - Robin Deuz Pois

On his first run for me he ran respectably in a handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in December. That run suggested he might have a day somewhere as did his previous form with Paul Webber when he was placed on a number of occasions. He is an honest type who just needs a trip and this looks a suitable sort of race for him.

Repeat of Limerick form will see him with a winning chance

17:30 - Getabay

He would look to have a decent chance. He has run to a reasonable standard on all three of his runs and if he could repeat the form of his second in a bumper at Limerick over Christmas I would like to think that he has a winning chance.