Gordon Elliott: Earth can cause Hell at Gowran on Saturday

*Best Chance - Hell On Earth (15:25)

Gowran Park

Needs to bounce back to best form

14:50 - Coolagh Park

He ran well in a decent maiden hurdle at Navan in December but I was disappointed with his next run at Down Royal and I thought that maybe he needed a bit of time so he has had a good break since then. He's in good form and if he could return to the form of his first two runs I think he would have an each-way chance.

Reproduction of last run will see him closely involved

15:25 - Hell On Earth

This horse was becoming very disappointing but a step up to two and a half miles at Fairyhouse last month saw him produce a much improved effort when he was only touched off late on in a similar handicap to this. If he could produce a similar effort here he should be closely involved.

Step up in class but he's in good form

16:00 - Diamond Turf

Last season he was disappointing over hurdles but I'd say he is a better chaser and I was delighted with his last run at Down Royal where he finished a good second to very progressive horse in Castle Oliver. This is a step up in class but he's in good form and will like the ground and it's a valuable race so it's worth letting him take his chance. He could run well if everything falls into place for him.

Has the ability but he needs to bounce back

16:35 - Flawless Escape

His career hasn't really developed the way I would have hoped and he was disappointing on his return to action at Punchestown last month. We are going back chasing with him now and hopefully he could return to the form of his first two runs this season which suggested that he would be able to win a beginner's chase. I couldn't recommend him with confidence but he has the ability to run well.

Nice type can give a good account

17:40 - Coqolino

He came to us after winning a point-to-point in good style at Ballindenisk at the start of December. He impressed a lot of people with the manner of his success that day and he looks a nice type of horse who has been going well at home for the last number of weeks. This is a race that can often take plenty of winning but I'd hope that he will be able to give a good account of himself.

Ayr

Fit and should give a good account

16:15 - Aero Majestic

We picked up this horse relatively cheaply during the summer and we've been lucky with similar types in the past. He seems a grand, honest horse who stays well and earlier in his career he ran well to finish second to a very smart horse called Zero Ten in a point-to-point. He hasn't run on the track for over a year but is fit enough to do himself justice and he should be able to give a good account of himself.

Solid chance and better off at weights

17:20 - Democratic Oath

He made a solid start to his career when he was placed in a bumper here a couple of months ago. He looks to have sharpened up and come on for that run and on seven pounds better terms I'd be hoping he will get closer to Castle Rushen. He has got a solid chance but I suppose the winner of his last race will have improved as well as that was his debut run too.