Gordon Elliott: Samcro stands out at Limerick on busy Boxing Day

My Leopardstown runners

The Very Man is a solid each way chance

12:40 - The Very Man and Glens Finale

The Very Man might have won first time out over hurdles only for falling at the last at Punchestown in October. He was possibly still remembering that fall at Fairyhouse next time as he never seemed to be going and he was flattered to get as close to the winner as he did. We have given him plenty of time since then so I'd hope for a better showing and I know that he can jump much better than he did last time so with a better round of hurdling I think he could run well. He's got a solid each way chance.

Glens Finale won a bumper first time out at Sligo last spring but then disappointed at Listowel next time. He is far better than he showed at Listowel but he has been given plenty of time since then and he seems to be in good shape. I'm happy with how he is working and he has schooled well so hopefully he will give a good account of himself. A lack of previous hurdling experience means that he probably has his work cut out but I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him run well.

Race should provide plenty of pointers

13:10 - Aramax

He seems a nice type of horse. He came to us from France where he ran a couple of times over hurdles and he won on his last start in July. It will be interesting to see where he fits in and this race should provide us with a good guide as to where we are going for the rest of the season. I'm happy with this horse and he seems to be working well so it will be interesting to see where he fits in but this does look a hot enough race so I'd say he is best watched today.

Both have a chance if they produce their best

13:45 - Song Of Namibia and Hell On Earth

Song Of Namibia got a little break after losing his way in the autumn and I was happy with his comeback at Navan last month when he ran better than his final position would suggest. He is in good shape and has his ideal conditions here so if he puts his best foot forward I wouldn't be surprised to see him run well, although this looks a typically competitive Leopardstown handicap.

Hell On Earth is an interesting runner. I was disappointed with his first few runs but I think he has shown a bit more over hurdles and the way he has run in his hurdle races would suggest that he is a two miler. I think he can win races over this trip and a mark of 100 gives him a chance so off a light weight he could make his presence felt.

Likeable type should show up well

15:30 - Hamundarson

He is a nice type. I've liked him from the moment we started working him and he shows an above average level of ability. Maybe this run is coming a week or two too soon for him but he goes well and I'd expect him to get involved at the finish. This is usually a hot enough race so you could never be too confident coming here but I'll be surprised if he doesn't show up well.

Best chance at Leopardstown - The Very Man (12:40)



My Limerick runners

Two that are best watched with an eye to the future

12:25 - Global Quality and Moghram

Global Quality is a horse we bought off the flat and he struggled on his first run for us at Punchhestown last month when he pulled up when already well beaten. He will have to do far better here and I think he should run better this time but even so he is best watched for the moment.

Moghram did show ability in a couple of his flat runs prior to coming to us in the autumn. He was a middle distance horse on the flat so he should stay well which is what you need for a juvenile hurdler. He has schooled well and looks ready for a run so it will be interesting to see how he gets on here but whatever he does here he will improve on. I'm not sure if he wants really testing ground.

Smart type could go close

12:55 - Easywork

He is a smart type as he showed when winning his bumper in good style and I was pleased with his maiden hurdle win at Gowran last month when he looked to do everything reasonably easily. I'd hope that he is a novice with prospects of holding his own at graded level and this should be an informative race with regard to where he goes for the rest of the season. The two-and-a-half mile trip of this race is an unknown but he shapes like he will get further at home and if lasting home over this distance I'd like to think he will go close.

Should make progress by giving a good account of himself

13:30 - Axiomatic

He has shown ability in his four bumper runs and he could probably win one if we found the right race for him but I think the best thing is to kick on with him over hurdles. He jumps well and stays well so going hurdling looks the logical thing to do. He is probably going to have to improve to be closely involved at the finish, and he lacks previous jumping experience, but he could give a good account of himself and I think he is a horse that should progress.

Happier, healthier Samcro looks back to his best

14:40 - Samcro and Tintangle

Samcro had lots of options over Christmas but this looked the right race for him - the trip suits him well and he will have no trouble with the ground. It was a pity what happened at Fairyhouse last time as he was going very well when he came down but so too was Joseph's horse and it's a pure guessing game as to what would have happened had he stood up.

All I know is that I'm much happier with Samcro this season and he seems a much happier and healthier horse since we changed a few things around with him. At home he shows me that he is back to where he was as a novice hurdler and I couldn't be happier with him going into this race. He is working well and seems very well in himself so hopefully he will take plenty of beating. It's been a while since he won a Grade 1 but I haven't lost any faith in him and it would be great to him back winning another big race.

Tintangle is a useful mare in her own right and has won twice over fences. She didn't seem to enjoy herself at Cork last time so we have decided to move her up in distance and she should be more comfortable at this trip. However, this does look a very good race and the best we can hope for is that she can nick some black type.

Needs to bring her home work to the track

15:50 - Annieguire

She will take her chance in a mares bumper and I'd hope to see her run better than she did at Naas last month although I do think she showed more than her final position would suggest that day. At home she is going fine in her work and she seems to be in good shape so hopefully she will bring that to the track.

My Down Royal runners

Coolagh Park should be in contention

12:00 - Jaunty Warrior and Coolagh Park

Jaunty Warrior is really one for handicaps. He has struggled to make an impression in maiden hurdles so far although he wasn't disgraced on his second last run at Navan last month. He is in good form and looks ready for another run so this looks a good race for him and hopefully we might see a bit more from him this time.

I think Coolagh Park could run well. His debut second in a bumper was a solid effort and then he came back from six months off to run respectably in a Navan maiden hurdle earlier this month. He eventually finished eighth that day but I thought he ran much better than that and I think he will improve from that run and that should put him into contention here.

Refreshed and ready to rediscover his early promise

12:30 - Farsideofthemoon

He ran a lovely race in an auction bumper on his first start but for some reason he didn't run any sort of race in a Thurles bumper next time. I can't really put my finger on what happened at Thurles but we gave him plenty of time afterwards and freshened him up and he seems very well in himself so I'm happy to let him run again. He jumps well and his recent work has been solid so I'd hope that he will be in a position to give a good account of himself.

Fighting chance

13:00 - Fight For Love

He bounced back from a poor run at Thurles to win a Fairyhouse handicap earlier this month. He showed a good attitude to win at Fairyhouse and while he was all out at the line he has been given a fair chance by the handicapper as he is now just five pounds higher. On two of his last three runs he would look to have a decent chance so I'm hoping to see him show up well.

Solid mare shouldn't be far away

13:35 - Isle Of Destiny

I think this mare could run well. She's run to a solid level on her three completed starts over fences and she was running a creditable race at Fairyhouse last time only to be badly hampered and part company with her rider after the second last. She's got plenty of chasing experience which will help and she's a solid enough type so all things being equal she shouldn't be far away.

Needs to improve to compete in this hot race

14:45 - Ucello Conti

He made up into a smart hunter chaser last season and I hope that he will be at least as good this season. He's in good shape and he's come on for his comeback run in a point-to-point at the start of this month where he finished a creditable second after getting a little tired late on. This does look a hot enough race so he will need to improve a fair bit from his comeback run but I still think he will be able to show up well.

Expect a good run from this nice horse

15:20 - Farouk D'alene

He seems a nice horse and is a typical chasing type that Gigginstown do so well with. He won his point-to-point like a nice horse last spring after which he came to us and I'm happy with what he has been able to show us so far. He shows me that he should be able to run well in bumpers but his future is as jumper. I'd expect a good run from him.

Best Chance at Limerick - Coolagh Park (12:00)