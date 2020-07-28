Gordon Elliott: Galvin will go well in Galway Plate if ground continues to dry

Very well and stiff finish will suit

16:45 - The Very Man

He's a horse we always thought a bit of but it took him a while to win his maiden hurdle. Once he did get his head in front he has progressed well and he won twice at the end of last season before recently coming back to win at Roscommon. Ideally a longer trip would suit him better but he is effective at two miles and this stiff finish will suit him well. He's very well and even though he has a penalty to carry for his previous wins I'd expect him to go close.

Should improve plenty for this hurdles debut

17:45 - Talk Of The Town

He was a surprise winner of a Kilbeggan bumper earlier this month when beating a better fancied horse of ours and he won like quite a nice horse. At home he is a laid back type who just goes through the motions but he obviously sharpened up a lot for the switch to the racecourse. He's a nice, big horse who should make a nice jumper but he is light on experience and whatever he does here I'd expect him to improve plenty as a result of this first run over hurdles.

Will come on for the run after being absent for over a year

18:15 - Young Turk

At his best he was a useful enough horse for Joseph O'Brien a couple of seasons ago. He's been off the track for well over a year and he is as fit as we can get him at home but I think he will come on for this run. He also looks like a horse who will stay three miles so he might find things happening a little quickly here but this looks a good slot for him to come back in and hopefully he can build on whatever he does here before too long.

Galvin is the pick of my quintet in the Galway Plate but all five have their chances

18:45 - The Storyteller, Galvin, Dinons, Three Musketeers & The Big Lense

Last season we kept The Storyteller to hurdles and he finished off with a good second in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham. Over fences he isn't the easiest horse to place with his rating and he is going to find this tough enough off joint top weight but some of his chase form would entitle him to run very well here and he's in good order so I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him show up well.

Galvin came out of his recent win at Killarney in good shape. He looks to have the right sort of profile for this race and for a horse with little enough experience over fences he does have the advantage of having contested a high quality handicap chase when finishing second in the novices handicap chase at Cheltenham in March. I think there is a big pot in him and if the ground dries out over the next day or so that will only help his chances. He should run well.

No. 7 Galvin (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 148 Form: 162/U422-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/07/20 Killarney 1/4 Chase 2m 4f 180y Gd/sft 11st 6lbs Davy Russell 1.16 10/03/20 Cheltenham Novices' Handicap Chase 2/20 Chase 2m 4f 44y Soft 11st 4lbs Davy Russell 5.5 26/11/19 Punchestown 2/7 Chase 2m 3f 150y Heavy 11st 3lbs Davy Russell 5.35 12/11/19 Fairyhouse 4/14 Chase 2m 5f Heavy 11st 12lbs Davy Russell 16.5 27/10/19 Galway -/9 Chase 2m 6f 111y Soft 11st 12lbs Davy Russell 5.3 12/04/19 Ayr 2/5 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm 11st 10lbs Davy Russell 2.2 13/03/19 Cheltenham Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 6/16 Hurdle 2m 5f Soft 11st 7lbs Davy Russell 14.4 06/02/19 Ayr 1/14 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 12st 0lbs Davy Russell 1.41 19/01/19 Navan 1/4 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 11st 7lbs Davy Russell 7.2 18/08/18 Perth 1/5 Hurdle 2m 47y Good 11st 1lbs Richard Johnson 1.28 26/07/18 Limerick 1/8 Bumper 2m Gd/sft 11st 8lbs Ms Lisa O'Neill 1.29 10/07/18 Roscommon 1/10 Bumper 2m 50y Good 11st 8lbs Ms Lisa O'Neill 3.69

Dinons is a decent horse on his day and showed some good form as a novice chaser last season when he won three times. He did need his comeback run at Killarney earlier this month so I do think that he will improve for that but he will have to as this is the best and most competitive race that he has contested since he has gone chasing. It would suit him if the ground dried out a bit.

Three Musketeers doesn't get to run for us too often but he won a good handicap hurdle at the Grand National meeting at Aintree in 2019 and he was just touched off in the Midlands National at Kilbeggan last time. He's a grand horse who will see out this trip well and his Kilbeggan run showed that there is a good pot in him over fences so I wouldn't underestimate his chances.

The Big Lense has a good chance. He won a couple of nice handicap chases last autumn and shaped up well on his return in the Midlands National at Kilbeggan where he finished fifth and with better luck in running he would have been closer that day. I think he will improve off that run and he could run a big race off a nice, light weight.

Duca De Thaix can go well fresh so has a chance off top weight

19:15 - Duca De Thaix and Avenir D'Une Vie

On his day Duca De Thaix is a talented sort but he isn't the easiest to predict and his form last season wasn't great although he did sign off with a solid effort in a good handicap chase at Leopardstown in February. He can run well fresh and he likes nice ground too so he could go well off top weight although I think flatter tracks might suit him best.

Avenir D'Une Vie won a good handicap chase for us at Fairyhouse last season and was placed in another valuable race at that track the following month. I'm a little concerned that he burst on his last run last season and despite being given a good break he burst again on his comeback at Killarney earlier this month. We'll give him another chance here but it would hard to recommend him on his last couple of starts and he's best watched.

Inn good form and hopeful she can step forward

19:45 - Glan

On her debut she was well held in what turned out to be a fair bumper at Fairyhouse during the winter. She just seemed to struggle that day so we have given her plenty of time since then and given her a chance to mature and strengthen up. She seems in good form and has always worked like one that could win a bumper so hopefully we will see her take a step forward this time.

No. 5 Glan (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Mr J. J. Codd

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: - Form: 7-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/12/19 Fairyhouse 7/11 Bumper 2m Heavy H 11st 7lbs Mr J. J. Codd 3.81

Both have chances in an open bumper

20:15 - Not What It Seems & Weseekhimhere

Not What It Seems is a grand horse who we picked up at the sales just under a year ago. He has been doing fine at home for the last couple of months and looks a straight forward and honest type who should be able to give a good account of himself in a bumper. I'd expect him to sharpen up for this first run but he could still run a nice race.

Weseekhimhere would probably have gone close on his debut at Roscommon but for almost being put off the track at one point early in the straight which cost him all chance of getting involved. He came out of that race in good shape and seems very well in himself so this looked a good race to aim towards and hopefully he will run well.



*Best Chance - Galvin (18:45)