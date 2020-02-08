Gordon Elliott: Pencilfulloflead can make his mark at Punchestown

Punchestown

Two for next season

14:15 - Fighter Allen and Grangeclare Native



We are running two horses here who will hopefully make up into nice novice hurdlers next season. I would be surprised if either horse were able to win this on their first run over hurdles but I'm keen to get some experience into them ahead of next season and we might leave both horses off after this.

Fighter Allen is a half-brother to Envoi Allen and he won a flat race on his only start in France. We've given him plenty of time since coming to us and he is coming together nicely and I think a racecourse outing will do him the world of good. Hopefully he will run a solid race but it is all about next season with him.



Grangeclare Native showed a good attitude to win a bumper here two months ago. At one point that day he looked beaten but he rallied well to win and I think he will improve a lot for that run as he was green and still wasn't clued in as to what he was doing. He could make a nice type for next season and hopefully he will learn plenty here and run with credit.

Lining up with a leading chance



14:45 - Pencilfulloflead



I was disappointed with how he jumped on his hurdling debut at Naas last month but in hindsight he probably still ran well to be beaten 10 lengths into second by Asterion Forlonge who has since won at Grade 1 level. I'd expect him to jump a good deal better this time and the longer trip will work in his favour so I think he is lining up with a leading chance.

Hoping for an improved showing



15:20 - Sassy Yet Classy



She was coming back off a break when running sixth in a handicap hurdle at this track last month. At the finish she was beaten just under 20 lengths and she is going to have to do better here but I would say that the step up to three miles will help her and she should progress as a result of that comeback run. I'd be hopeful of an improved showing even though she does have plenty of weight to carry.

A few chances among my five runners



16:25 - Roaring Bull, General Principle, Minella Till Dawn, Gun Digger & Cheb de Kerviniou



Roaring Bull has had a good season and followed up his Paddy Power win with a very solid run in last month's Thyestes. He's got plenty of weight but I don't think that will bother him and he will enjoy this longer trip so I still think he's lining up with a solid chance.



General Principle is struggling badly for form but I thought he showed a little bit more in the Thyestes last time and he did run very well to be placed in this race last year so hopefully this test will again bring out the best in him. He is starting to look well treated relative to his old form and he's not one to give up on yet.





This three and a half mile trip is an unknown for Minella Till Dawn but he has always struck me as a potentially nice staying type. He showed signs of coming back to himself when he won at Cork last month and even though he picked up a stone rise in the weights for what was a weak enough race I'd hope he might be able to progress a little further. If he can see out this trip he could run well.



This time last year Gun Digger looked a potentially nice type for some decent staying handicaps but he has lost his way and doesn't look like developing into the horse I hoped he would. He did run a bit better than he has been doing in the Paddy Power last time and I'm just hoping he can build on that but his overall form this season is not encouraging.



Cheb De Kerviniou could be interesting off a light weight. He looks an out and out stayer and his first run for us in a Fairyhouse handicap chase at the start of last month was a pleasing one. He was maybe a shade disappointing next time but I think he is better than he showed there. He has some decent placed form in France and from what he has shown us at home I think he is lining up here with a very solid each-way chance.

Could well be involved at the finish

16:55 - Frontal Assault



He's a grand horse. I was happy with him going to Thurles last month and I thought that he ran a nice race to chase home a smart looking horse of Willie's. That run seems to have brought him forward and he is very well in himself so we are happy to let him take his chance here and he looks to be lining up with every chance of getting involved.

Exeter

Should enjoy switch to hurdles



15:00 - Cartwright



He's been struggling over fences so we felt the best course of action was to bring him back to hurdling and he is running here to see can he sneak into the Petermps Final at Cheltenham. He is in good form and I think he will appreciate switching back to hurdles and on his old hurdles form he could run well but he is going to have to take a significant step forward to get involved here.

A chance to improve in veteran company



15:30 - Out Sam



He isn't the easiest to predict. He ran a lovely race in a cross country event at Cheltenham prior to Christmas and I thought that he could run well in the Thyestes at Gowran last time but he just never got going and was always struggling out the back. He still retains all his ability and he should find the switch to veteran's company much easier than some of his recent races so I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him show up well.

Each-way prospect in tough race



17:05 - Mr Caplan



I thought that he ran a nice race on his debut at Ayr in the autumn when he finished second. That run looks to have taught him plenty and sharpened him up so I am hoping to see him take a step forward although this is likely to be a tougher race so he will need to improve. I think he's got each-way prospects.

Gordon's Best Chance on Sunday - Pencilfulloflead (14:45)

