Gordon Elliott: Column Of Fire can light up New Year's Day with a win

My runners at Fairyhouse...

A decent hand in the opener

12:20 - Column Of Fire, Euclyde Dubreau, Last Minute Man



Column Of Fire has run some very nice races over hurdles and looks more than good enough to win his maiden. His last run at Navan impressed me and I think he can progress again so hopefully that will make him hard to beat.



Euclyde Dubreau is a grand horse. He seems a very straightforward sort who has been doing fine at home and he looks a staying type so rather than wasting time in bumpers it might be best to sending him jumping straight away. I'd hope he will run a solid race but he will improve plenty from this.



Last Minute Man is a horse I have always liked and I thought that he showed up well on his first run for a year when he ran a good third in a Navan maiden hurdle a few weeks ago. That effort would look to give him a solid chance and I think he has improved since then so he shouldn't be far away.

A very good chance

12:55 - Mount Ida

She is a talented mare and I've been very pleased with how she has done over hurdles so far. Ideally she would like two-and-a-half miles or even further but she has shown reasonable form over shorter trips and her last run behind Minella Melody at Punchestown was a good run. Mount Ida has to come back slightly in trip but that shouldn't be a problem and I think she has a very good chance.

This one can be competitive

13:30 - Hell On Earth

Hell On Earth has run a little better than his recent form would suggest and his last few runs have suggested that two miles is as far as he wants to go. He has been given a reasonable chance by the handicapper and I'd hope he will be competitive in a race that doesn't look as strong as some of those that he was entered in over Christmas.

No surprises with Kafy Thou

14:05 - Kayf Thou

Kayf Thou is a grand, honest stayer who has been running to a solid standard so far this season. He is what he is, but he is a reliable type at this sort of level and I think he will be able to give a good account of himself.

Form of last run points to a promising effort

14:40 - Milan Native

He is a grand type who has started off over fences with two solid efforts and I thought his latest second to Royal Rendezvous at Thurles was a good run and the winner didn't let the form down with a good effort at Leopardstown a few days ago. The step up in trip will suit our horse so I'd be expecting a strong showing from him.

French import should run well

15:15 - Cheb De Kerviniou



He's a horse that has come to us from France where he was a very experienced and useful handicap chaser. He's got some nice form in good company and he works like a horse that still retains plenty of ability so I could see him running well. He looks like a thorough stayer.

This pair form a strong team

15:45 - Eskylane and Favori De Champdou



I was pleased with Eskylane's first run in a bumper here last month and the form of that race is starting to look very strong so I would hope that the benefit of that first run could make him hard to beat.



Favori De Champdou ran quite a nice race on his debut when he was fourth in what looked quite a decent bumper at this track. He is a nice staying type for the future but he has sharpened up a result of that debut run and I'd say that he is good enough to win a bumper. He should go well.

Best Chance - Column Of Fire (12:20)

My runners at Tramore...

Desire De Joie should show up here

12:00 - Desire De Joie



Desire De Joie was working well enough going to Cork but for some reason he ran no race at all. He came out of that race in good form and is still doing fine in his work so I'm hoping he will take a step forward for this.

Improved showing expected from Multifactorial

13:10 - Mooltazem & Multifactorial



He does have ability and this sort of trip should suit him well. I'm hoping he can get back to the form that saw him finish second in a maiden at Galway in September as that would give him a chance and he seems very well in himself.



Multifactorial didn't run any sort of race last time but the very testing ground that day would not have suited. He has been given plenty of time since then and is in good heart and the drying ground should suit him. The form he showed in bumpers would suggest that he is up to winning a maiden hurdle.

Huge test for Shattered Love

14:20 - Shattered Love

She's in good shape and I thought that she was running creditably in the Durkan Chase last time until a mistake at the third last knocked her out of contention. She's got to take on Al Boum Photo here so I'm under no illusions as to the task but she seems to be in fine form so if she can run close to her best she should represent us well.