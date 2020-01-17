Gordon Elliott: Eskylane can finish off a good day at Navan on Saturday

*Best Chance - Eskylane (16:10)

Allowance should see Tronador run well but Floueur will improve for the run

12:45 - Floueur & Tronador

Floueur is an interesting horse. He began his career with a third in a reasonable Sligo bumper in the spring and then he transferred to France where he won both his starts over hurdles. He looks a nice, straight forward type who should get two and a half miles and this looked a good race to start him out in. I'd be hoping to see him run well but I feel that he will improve off this run.

Tronador progressed from a nice first run at Leopardstown to win at Thurles last week. I think the switch to a more galloping track and the longer distance of this race will suit him and he is getting plenty of weight too. It's never easy for a four-year-old to beat their elders but his allowances give him a chance and this run should tell us whether we can target graded races with him or whether we need to look at handicaps for the rest of the season.

In good form and should get involved

13:20 - Last Minute Man

Last Minute Man has a good chance. I've been pleased with his first two runs this season and both of those runs would suggest that he is more than capable of winning a maiden hurdle at some stage. He is in good form and came out of his last race well and I'd like to think he will be closely involved at the finish.

I like all three but Coko should run well

13:55 - Coko Beach, The Bosses Oscar and Clondaw Native

Coko Beach is capable of winning a nice handicap. He would have run a very respectable race only for falling at the last in a good handicap here over a month ago but the three mile trip that day just seemed to stretch him so he should appreciate coming back in distance. He should run well.

The Bosses Oscar is a nice young horse and comes here off winning a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas. I would be concerned about his lack of experience and that could just catch him out although he looks to have been given a fair chance by the handicapper. I'd expect him to run a nice race but he will be all the better for first handicap experience.

Clondaw Native seems a grand staying horse looking at his form in England and what he has been able to show us at home. He is only just ready to start out though and he is going to need this run so I'd expect him to progress a good bit from this run.

Trip and ground right up his street

14:30 - Cherif De L'isle

So far this season he has run two very solid races to be placed in reasonable handicaps at this track. He is dropping a couple of furlongs in distance for this race but that isn't a major concern and this stiff two and a half miles on slow ground looks right up his street. I'll be disappointed if he doesn't go close and first time cheek pieces should help him.

Decent pot to be won with him but this look tough

15:05 - Prince Of Scars

He seems to be in good form and I would say that he has definitely progressed from his run at Fairyhouse early last month. I'm keen to get more racing into him and I think there is a decent pot to be won with him over fences but he looks up against it here with Minella Indo in the line up.

Bumper form working out nicely and he should go close

16:10 - Eskylane

I was delighted with his first run at Fairyhouse early last month when he was only just touched off and the form of that bumper looks to be working out very nicely so I'd like to think that he will be able to make his mark in a similar race before the end of the season. His first run looks to give him a leading chance and I'm expecting him to go close.