Gordon Elliott: Andy staying in Ireland this spring for races like this

*Best Chance - Andy Dufresne (15:10)

Freshened up and best form gives his a good chance

14:10 - Hardline

I probably made a mistake running him at Thurles last month as it came up quick enough after he had a fall at Leopardstown over Christmas. He's been freshened up since then and seems to be in good heart so this looks a good race to run him back in. He has a penalty to carry which won't make life easy but a few of the others are in the same situation and if he comes back to the form that saw him finish second in the Durkan Chase he would look to have a very good chance.

A couple of each-way chances

14:40 - Monkshood & From Eden

Monkshood has run two respectable races over fences this season and the form of his fourth to Bapaume at this track a couple of months ago has been working out very well which is good to see. I think he is a horse who is best with his runs well spaced out so a two month break since he last ran should stand to him and he has the ability to run well here so I'd put him forward as having an each-way chance.

From Eden is a reliable and versatile horse and he has plenty of experience so we are giving him a shot at a decent prize. I was pleased with his run at Fairyhouse last month when he was second as it came over a trip that was shorter than ideal for him and he would have needed the run somewhat. He's in good form and hopefully he will run his usual solid race although this race is a bit better than the ones he usually contests.

Hoping Andy is the one they all have to beat

15:10 - Andy Dufresne, Fighter Allen & Grangeclare Native

Andy Dufresne is being kept at home this spring rather than heading to Cheltenham as there are a number of nice novice races to run him in over here and this is one such contest. I've been very happy with him since Punchestown and he seems to be in good order so I'm hoping he is the one that they will all have to beat here even though he does have to carry a Grade 2 penalty for his win at Punchestown last month.

Fighter Allen is a half-brother to Envoi Allen and he came to us from France earlier in the season having won his only start on the flat there. He looks a nice type and he seems a grand, laid back horse with a good attitude. We have given him plenty of time since he came to Ireland and you won't see the best of him until next season but I'm keen to get some experience into him and this sort of race should teach him plenty for next season.

Grangeclare Native showed a good attitude to win a bumper at Punchestown in December. He was quite green that day but I liked the way he battled on well to win and he should make a lovely novice hurdler for next season. He is a horse that was never going to be asked to do too much this season so he is going to have run here to pick up some experience over hurdles and we might well leave him off until next autumn then.

Joshua the pick of my trio with track set to suit

15:40 - Nobel Joshua, Insane Bolt & Moghram

Nobel Joshua has run a solid level on both his handicap outings so far and I'd say switching from the inside track at Limerick to a stiffer, more galloping track will suit him well. After looking as though he might struggle at Limerick at one stage he finished out reasonably well to take second and I think this track will show him in a better light so I could see him running well.

Insane Bolt has struggled to make an impression in maiden hurdles so I'm hoping he will do better now that he moves into handicaps. He is going to have to step forward on what he has shown so far and he might well be one for the summer but this run should give us a guide as to what route to take with him over the coming months.

Moghram was well beaten last time but he did show some promise on his two previous outings. I think that he will be able to win a handicap and he has a nice, light weight to aid his cause but he is going to have to improve a good deal to trouble some of these and he might be best watched for the time being.

Grand horse has an each-way chance

16:10 - Ennemi Public

He's a grand horse who should be up to winning a maiden hurdle at some stage. A rating of 111 would suggest that he should find one or two of these too strong but he has experience to help him and I thought he ran a respectable race at Limerick last time when he was beaten 11 lengths into third by a subsequent Grade 3 winner in Five O'clock. One or two of these could well be too strong but I'd give him a little each-way chance.

Both might prefer better ground but they have chances

16:40 Ardamir & Song Of Namibia

Ardamir is having his first run for us in a two mile handicap hurdle. He was bought cheaply at Ascot during the summer and he seems a grand type who will hopefully be able to win a race or two over the coming months. He hasn't run since July so I'd expect him to come on for this and he might just prefer better ground but I'm hoping he will run a respectable race as his work has been solid.

Song Of Namibia is struggling for form and maybe he needs summer ground to be seen at his best as he has laboured since the autumn. He seems well and I thought that he showed a little bit more last time out so I'm hoping he might take another step in the right direction although he too would prefer better ground.

Lovely prospect and interested to see how he gets on here

17:10 - Farouk D'alene

He is a nice type and a lovely jumping prospect for next year. He was working well going to Down Royal and I was pleased with how he won there and I think he is more than good enough to hold his own in a winner's event like this. I would say this race is far better than the one he contested at Down Royal and it has attracted some very promising winners so it will be interesting to see how he gets on here. If he were to win this maybe he could one to run in a graded bumper before the end of the season.