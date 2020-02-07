Gordon Elliott: Good opportunity for The Caretaker to end the day on a high

*Best Chance - The Caretaker (16:32)

Black type on offer but but work cut out for both

13:37 - Tintangle & Isle Of Destiny

Tintangle started off over fences in promising fashion by winning her first two races but she hasn't been as good on her last few starts. I was disappointed with her effort at Thurles last time as she looked to have gotten herself into a position to run a nice race only to fold very quickly. I'm not sure if she's putting it all in and she couldn't be recommended with confidence at the moment.

Isle Of Destiny is a grand, honest mare and comes here having put together a number of solid runs over fences. On form and ratings she is going to have her work cut out against a few of these but we've declared her as it is a small field and it gives her a chance to compete for some black type.

Recent form gives my pair a good chance

14:12 - Aramax and Recent Revelations

Aramax struggled on his first run for us in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown over Christmas but I was much happier with his next run at Fairyhouse where he ran a solid third to Wolf Prince who finished second in a Grade 1 last weekend. That last run gives him a solid chance and I think there is more to come from him so I'd be hoping he will give a good account of himself.

Recent Revelations is heading in the right direction. He took a little time to find his feet over hurdles but he showed a bit more at Fairyhouse in mid-November and then he looked a different horse when he won well at Cork last month. Possibly he was a bit fortunate at Cork as the leader fell at the second last when holding a nice lead but I was still very pleased with what our horse showed. He is improving all the time and I think there is more to come from him. He has a good chance.

Solid run expected on hurdles debut

14:47 - Fakiera

He has run to a solid level on his two bumper outings so far but he looks like a horse who will come into his own when he goes jumping so we've decided to send him hurdling rather than spend any more time in bumpers. He has schooled well and he's in good shape and the form he showed to finish fourth in a good sales bumper last spring would suggest that he can make up into a useful jumper. He will improve from this run and this first experience over hurdles but he will hopefully run a solid race.

Dropping down the ratings but is still best watched

15:22 - Song Of Namibia

He's been struggling on his last few runs. This race probably does represent a drop in class for him but I'd have to see more form him before I could put him forward with confidence. He has come down a few pounds in the ratings and that will help him but for the time being I feel he is best watched until he shows something more in keeping with the level he reached last summer.

16:32 - Gevrey & The Caretaker

Gevrey is a grand type and he's by a sire (Saddler Maker) that we've been lucky with. He seems a nice, straight forward type and he's shown enough in his work to suggest that he is ready to run. I think he will be able to hold his own in bumpers over the coming months but he might just be a bit green and raw for this and I'd expect him to improve a good deal for this run.

The Caretaker ran a nice race in the first four-year-old bumper of the year at this track last month. The form he showed that day would suggest that he would be up to winning a bumper before too long and this looks a nice opportunity for him. He is in good shape and looks to have come on for that first run so hopefully he will be closely involved at the finish.