Gordon Elliott: Leopardstown test is ideal for Battleoverdoyen

Leopardstown

Grand horse should run well here

12:10 - Final List

Final List is a grand, honest type and this is his level. He ran quite well on his first handicap chase at Navan earlier in the month when he was beaten six lengths into fourth and I think that he can improve on that. Possibly he would prefer a longer trip but he should still be able to run well.

Should benefit from his first taste of hurdling

12:45 - Biko

He is a hard horse to get fit at home and as a result he badly needed his first run of the season at Fairyhouse a few weeks ago. That run has brought him forward and, as he is a staying horse for the future, we've decided to go jumping with him rather than spending any more time in bumpers. I'd expect a solid showing from but I think he will progress for this first taste of hurdling.

Each-way chance Black Tears is starting fulfil her promise

13:20 - Barra & Black Tears

Barra has just been struggling to get her confidence back after a few falls over fences. She's in good form and I think that she will improve from a run over hurdles at Puchestown last month but even so she's got a lot of work to do to turn around the form with some of those horses that ran in Punchestown.

Black Tears showed her true colours at Puncestown last time when she finished a very respectable second to Stormy Ireland. I'm hoping she can build on that as she is a decent mare who deserves to win a black type race. However, I can't see how she will reverse Punchestown form with Stormy Ireland so I'd put her up as having an each way chance.

Battleoverdoyen has chance to stay unbeaten over fences

13:55 - Battleoverdoyen & Champagne Classic

Battleoverdoyen (pictured below) has made a bright start over fences. I know he didn't impress everyone at Punchestown last month but I was happy with how he accounted for two decent horses with good ratings on just his second run over fences. I think the test posed by three miles around Leopardstown is ideal for him and he is lining up with a great chance of staying unbeaten over fences.

Champagne Classic has a good chance too. He is a former Grade 1-winning novice hurdler and he started off brightly over fences this season by winning at Fairyhouse before following up in a decent race at Wexford. This is his biggest test to date as a chaser but I did always think that he would be up to holding his own at this level and I think he could run very well.

Coeur Sublime can rise to big challenge

14:30 - Coeur Sublime and Apple's Jade

I'm looking forward to running Coeur Sublime. He was a very good juvenile hurdler last season and over the summer he has really strengthened up and matured. I was delighted with how he won at Down Royal on his comeback and he will have improved plenty from that run. He has got to progress to make his presence felt in a race like this but he is showing me that he could well be up to holding his own in this grade. I'm under no illusions as to the test he is facing here but I fancy him to run a big race.

Apple's Jade has been declared for this race but her target is the three miles hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday and we'll just get that race out of the way before deciding where to go with her next.

Trio aiming to take step in right direction

15:05 - Definite Plan, Thunder Down Under, Gun Merchant

Definite Plan is a grand horse who has done well since switching to the track. He showed very little in points but you couldn't fault any of his efforts on the racecourse proper. There could easily be more to come from him but he could have his work cut out under top weight here.

Thunder Down Under won a bumper last season and ran quite well behind Latest Exhibition in a maiden hurdle at Galway but he struggled at Clonmel next time. I'm hoping he might do better for the switch to handicaps and he looks to be in good form at home so hopefully he will take a step in the right direction.

Gun Merchant has run respectably on his last couple of maiden hurdle runs but even so he will need to take a step forward now that he switches to a competitive handicap. I'm happy with him and I think he can progress on what he has shown as a hurdler but a longer trip could just suit him better.

Ready to build on a nice win

15:40 - Wide Receiver

I was delighted with his debut win at Navan a few weeks ago. At home he had been doing fine but I thought he came alive when he got to the track and he won nicely despite being quite raw and green. That experience looks to have sharpened him up considerably and I also think he has improved a good bit for that run so I'm expecting a strong showing here.

Limerick

Can produce solid effort on this ground

12:00 - Empire Burleque

He is going to have to improve from his run at Fairyhouse a couple of weeks ago but that was his first run since the summer and I do expect him to progress for that outing. Ideally a longer trip would suit better but he will like the ground and he has plenty of experience to help so I'd expect a solid effort from him.

Should be involved at the finish

12:35 - Edene D'arc

She is a useful mare who loves soft ground so the conditions will be ideal for her. She took a nasty fall on her chasing debut at Fairyhouse so we gave her plenty of time to get over that and she seems very well in herself. I'd be disappointed if she wasn't closely involved at the finish.

In form, working well and could be the one to beat

13:45 - Surin

Surin is a very smart sort and made a bright start to her season by winning her first two starts. I was quite impressed with how she defeated a useful field to win a Grade 3 at Naas last month and since then this race has been her aim. She is in very good form and is working well and I thought that she might be the one to beat.

Hoping to make more progress

14:20 - Zambezi Fix

Things didn't go to plan for him on his first two runs but he showed much more to take fourth in a useful maiden hurdle at Punchestown last month. I think there is definitely more to come from him and he should enjoy stepping to this trip so if he puts his best foot forward he should run well.

Gordon's Best Chance at Limerick - Surin (13:45)