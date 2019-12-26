Gordon Elliott: In-form Abacadabras is the one to beat at Leopardstown

Leopardstown

Saint D'oroux is likeliest to succeed from this quintet

12:05 - Insane Bolt, Irish Art, Metal Man, Saint D'oroux & Tronador

Insane Bolt was a reasonable sort on the flat for Johnny Murtagh and he has schooled well so hopefully he will run a nice race. He will need this run though and previous experience over hurdles in a field of this size would be a huge help. He is best watched this time.

Irish Art is a horse we picked up during the summer and he should be a grand, fun horse in time. He was a maiden on the flat and showed some ability over a mile and ten furlongs so I'm hoping he will improve for the switch to jumping. Having said that I would expect him to need this run.

Metal Man is another horse who showed a little bit of promise on the flat. He looks like one that will stay well and he jumps well so he should make a better jumper than a flat horse. It will be interesting to see how he gets on but I know he will be all the better for this first run.

Saint D'oroux was disappointing on his first run for us but I thought he did much better in a graded race at Fairyhouse last time. He's probably got to improve again but his last run gives us something to build on and I could see him running well.

Tronador seems a grand, straight forward type who enjoys jumping so it will be interesting to see how he gets on here but he hasn't run since August and he is going to need this outing. I'm expecting that he will progress a good deal for this run.

Change of tack could bring out his best

12:35 - Chosen Mate

Things haven't really gone this horse's way on his last few runs over hurdles so we have decided to change tack with him and go jumping. He is a former point-to-pointer and has schooled well at home so I think he will enjoy the switch to chasing. He was a smart hurdler at his best and I'd hope that he will be just as good as a chaser.

Has the ability to compete in this hot contest

13:10 - Hardline

He ran very well in the Durkan Chase last time and is a horse with plenty of pace so the drop back to two miles shouldn't be an issue for him. On his day he is a very smart horse and he has run plenty of good races in top company so I'd hope that he could pick up another good cheque here but I'm fully aware that this is a very hot edition of this race.

Abacadabras has a great chance here

13:45 - Abacadabras & Easywork

I've been delighted with how Abacadabras has taken to hurdling and he has put together a couple of really nice efforts recently, the latest of which saw him chase home Envoi Allen in the Royal Bond. I think this race will suit him very well, and he comes here in great form, but I am very wary of Blue Sari who gave Envoi Allen a real race in the bumper at Cheltenham last season. All the same, I feel our horse is the one they all have to beat.

Easywork is due to run at Limerick on Thursday and that was his intended target for the Christmas period so we will just see how he gets on at Limerick before making a decision as to whether to run him again.

Both my runners could be in contention here

14:20 Thatsy & Ben Dundee

Thatsy is a smart type of horse and he improved on two decent runs in defeat to win a maiden hurdle at Navan last month. He is a good jumper and he's not short of pace so I'm not worried about bringing him back to this trip. I feel he is a horse that can progress on his current rating and if he copes with the hurly burly of this massive field he will be thereabouts at the finish.

Ben Dundee also has his chance. He runs off the same mark as he did when finishing second in this race two years ago. I was delighted with his comeback second over fences in a decent handicap at Navan a few weeks ago and he is a versatile horse so I think he will cope with both the switch back to hurdling and this shorter trip. There is probably a nice race in him over hurdles so don't be at all surprised to see him run well.

Roaring Bull stands out as each-way chance in this quartet

14:55 - Monbeg Notorious, General Principle, Roaring Bull and Gun Digger

Monbeg Notorious has struggled since he had a very good first season over fences. He is a talented horse but isn't the most straight forward and things have to fall right for him. On his comeback he was well beaten but he shaped up well for much of that race so I wouldn't be shocked if he ran a creditable race. He might prefer more of a stamina test though.

General Principle is a former Irish National winner and remains capable of showing up well in quality handicaps as he showed on a few occasions last season. He hasn't completed on his last four runs but last time out he looked sure to be involved in a decent race at Fairyhouse only to weaken very quickly. Maybe the drop back to three miles on nice ground will suit him and he could outrun his odds.

Roaring Bull is probably the pick of our four runners. I fancied him to run well in the Troytown last month but he was too keen and saw too much daylight with the result that he didn't finish out his race. He ran well in last season's Irish National and could pop up in a decent handicap at some stage so I'd put him in with an each way chance.

Gun Digger looked a very promising horse this time last year when he won a beginner's chase at this meeting. However, he has since lost his way badly and I can only hope for the best as he has nothing to recommend him on recent form.

15:30 - Ragnar Lodbrok

He's a nice type of horse and I was pleased with his debut run at Fairyhouse a month ago when he put in some good work over the last half mile to finish third to a couple of very smart types. He looks to have progressed and sharpened up for that first run and the step up to two and a half miles will suit him so I'd hope for a strong showing from him.

Best Chance at Leopardstown - Abacadabras (13:45)

Limerick

Might struggle with the testing ground

12:50 - Rightdownthemiddle

He's not as good as he used to be but he still retains some of his old ability as he showed when he was second over hurdles at Ayr a couple of months ago. I'm hoping the switch to a veteran's race will suit him and the trip will work in his favour while he isn't badly treated on the best of his old form. My main concern would be the ground as I'm not sure if he wants as testing as it can get at Limerick at this time of year.

Probably best watched on this ground

13:25 - Just A Boy

We had this horse earlier in his career and he showed plenty early on before disappointing. We bought him back for small money at the sales in the autumn and he's been going fine at home but he was well held in a point-to-point a few weeks ago and he's going to have to do a good deal better to make his presence felt here. I'd say he's best watched as he is another that would prefer better ground.

Fury Road could be difficult to beat

14:00 - Fury Road and Ferocious

I've always thought a lot of Fury Road and he showed decent form in bumpers but I always hoped that there would be more to come from him as a jumper. He was impressive on his hurdling debut at Down Royal and then took advantage of an easy opportunity in a graded race at Navan a few weeks later. He shapes like he could be a very good staying novice and I'm hoping that if he puts his best foot forward he will take beating.

Ferocious struggled in bumpers but he took a major step forward to win a maiden hurdle at Tramore last time. He coped well with bad ground that day and stamina is his forte so this three miles trip on testing ground will suit him well. Even so he is going to have to take a major step forward to make his presence felt at this level.

15:45 - Getabay and Mr Lingo

Getabay ran a respectable race on his debut at Navan last month when he finished sixth in a race that has already produced a subsequent winner. He looks to have come forward from that first run and seems to be in good form so hopefully he will be able to give a good account of himself.

Mr Lingo looked a nice horse when he won his point-to-point a couple of years ago but unfortunately he's been hard to keep right. He's a lovely, big horse but has just had a lot of niggly issues which have held him up until now. We've had a clear run with him lately and he is in good shape but I think he is going to come on a good deal for this run and this experience.

Best chance at Limerick - Fury Road (14:00)