Gordon Elliott: Immortality is my best chance of finishing 2019 with a win

My quartet should all improve for this experience

13:10 - Garrison Commander, Gealach, Metal Man & Oak Park

Garrison Commander is a grand horse who was a reasonably consistent sort at his own level on the flat. He jumps well and seems to have taken well to hurdles so I'm looking forward to getting him started and this run should give us an idea as to where he fits in for the next few months.

Gealach has already run some respectable races over hurdles without being good enough to get closely involved against some smart types. His experience will be a help to him and could see him show up well. But maybe he is going to be more one for handicaps.

Metal Man showed a degree of ability on the flat and seems to stay well so hopefully that might help him make up into a better hurdler. He went early on at Leopardstown on Friday which is why he is running again and hopefully this run will give us a better idea as to where we stand with him.

Oak Park looks a grand sort who showed ability in three flat runs. He has a nice attitude and seems to jump well so I'm hoping that he could run a nice race but he will improve for this run and he would like better ground as well.

Heading in the right direction

13:45 - Cracking Smart

He showed that chasing wasn't for him earlier this season so we have switched him back to hurdles and his last run at Navan was more encouraging. He's got some way to go to get back to his best novice hurdling form but I think he is heading in the right direction. He could run respectably here.

15:25 - Immortality

She's an interesting mare especially as she is an own-sister to Laurina. She won her point-to-point like a nice mare just under two months ago and then we picked her up at the sales in Cheltenham. At home she looks a nice type and shows enough to suggest that she should be competitive in a bumper.

