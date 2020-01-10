Gordon Elliott: Hoping for a decent run for Sire Du Berlais on Saturday

Saturday - Fairyhouse

12:25 - Aramax and Gealach

We pitched Aramax in at the deep end in on his first run since joining us from Guy Macaire in France. The winner in Leopardstown, Aspire Tower, looks a smart prospect and our fella was tired when coming down at the last hurdle. Thankfully he has shown no ill effects for that tumble and has been training well at home. An improved display will give us an indication of where we go with this fella.

I thought Davy Russell gave Gealach a peach of a ride in Punchestown last day, pouncing late to win going away from the well fancied Pasley. I really liked the way he finished out his race there and he's been in great form at home. The Gavin Cromwell trained, Wolf Prince, sets a pretty decent standard here and we have ground to make up on him from when we met at Punchestown in November. He's the probably the one we all have to beat.

A high flyer on good ground

13:00 - Flying Risk

This mare won a decent bumper for us in Limerick last summer on good ground and I think that's the key to her, good ground. Last month we went to Huntingdon with her for a listed mare's bumper but she didn't really get home on going which was described as 'good to soft'. She's a mare I like and has schooled well at home but I wouldn't want to see any rain for her.

Thunder Down Under can cause a storm

13:35 - Miracle In Medinah and Thunder Down Under

Miracle In Medinah is a nine year old now and hasn't won since landing a bumper, at first time of asking, for me in Fairyhouse nearly four years ago. He has plenty of ability but has not been the easiest to train. There's not a lot to recommend him on form and he will need to improve to be involved here but he's been training well at home and first time cheek-pieces may help. Having said that he is another of my runners who would appreciate a sounder surface. So, again, hopefully there won't be any rain.

I thought Thunder Down Under ran a cracker in what's always a very competitive Novice Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown over the Christmas period. He was staying on very well at the finish so the step up to 3 miles here should be a benefit to his chances. He went up 1lbs for that to a mark of 113 and with Sean O'Keeffe claiming 5lbs I think he could run really well.

Old Doctor can be within places

14:10 - Duca De Thaix, Avenir D'Une Vie and Doctor Phoenix

Duca De Thaix's last win was this event last year when holding Cubomania in a good finish. He has ran well in defeat without managing to win since but thankfully he showed some of his old sparkle when dropped back into handicap company last time out here when third to the reposing Avenir D'Une Vie. The win last year was off a mark of 143 and he's rated 149 this time around and looks up against it at the weights.

This has been the plan for Avenir D'Une Vie since we bought him so I was glad to see him preform so well in beating Duca De Thaix and Doctor Phoenix here on his first run for the yard. He went up 8lbs for that victory but is in great form at home and I'm hoping he can deify the raise in weights.

Old Doctor Phoenix is a well exposed 12-year-old who has been going the other direction in the weights. He's now on a mark of 143 so hopefully the handicapper has given him a bit of a chance. He has an each way prospect.

Chosen Mate could improve

14:45 - Chosen Mate

He is a horse I've always liked. He finished 11 lengths behind Melon in a Beginners Chase at the Christmas Festival in Leopardstown which may have flattered him a little bit and he did make a few errors. This is a typically competitive Beginners Chase for the venue and I'll be looking for my lad to brush up his jumping a bit. If he does that he could be on the premises.

15:20 - Diamond Turf and Isle Of Destiny

I thought that Diamond Turf has acquitted himself respectably on both his starts over fences although the form of each race hasn't really held up as such. He likes to race prominently so I expect Jack (Kennedy) will be to the fore early and try to make the best of his way home.

The mare, Isle Of Destiny, won a Beginners Chase very well in Down Royal under Keith Donoghue over a trip just short of this. She's a nice, honest type of horse but in all likelihood that was a moderate enough race and she will need to improve again to be involved here.

I A Connect to give a good account

15:50 - I A Connect

Is owned by Max McNeil and his family who are such great supporters of the game. The son of Jeremy works very well at home and seems to do everything with the minimum of fuss. The Arthur Moore trained, The Priests Leap, sets a pretty decent standard of form here but I'm confident that I A Connect will give a good account of himself.

Saturday - Warwick

15:35 - Sire Du Berlais and It's All Guesswork

Sire Du Berlais won the final of this race at Cheltenham last season when beating Tobefair by a neck so we are keen to get him back for a chance to defend his title. We ran him in a qualifier at Christmas but he could only finish ninth - qualifying conditions mean a participant needs to finish in the first six places - so we are traveling for this edition. He's working well at home so I'm hoping for a decent run.

Last season, It's All Guesswork was campaigned primarily over fences, save for his second last run when he went over hurdles before tackling the Kim Muir at the Festival. He would need to improve to be involved here but if he manages to run well it gives us options in the coming weeks and months.

