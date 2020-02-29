Gordon Elliott: Homme D'un Soir can play leading role at Leopardstown

Leopardstown

Needs longer trip but should give decent account of herself

14:00 - Larquebuse

She comes here fresh and well having not run for a couple of months. She is a mare that wants a good test of stamina and there just haven't been too many suitable mares races over a trip for her this winter. She is very well in herself and can run well fresh so I'm hoping she will be able to give a good account of herself on ground that will suit but I do feel that she needs a longer trip to be seen at her best.

Leading contender

14:30 - Fakiera

I thought that he ran a lovely race on his first start over hurdles when he was second to a smart horse of Joseph's (Entoucas) at Naas earlier in the month. On that showing he should have no trouble winning a maiden hurdle before the end of the season and the slightly longer trip of this race should play to his strengths. I'd like to think that he is one of the leading contenders for this race.

Excellent chance of victory

15:05 - Mengli Khan

He has run some respectable races since switching back to hurdles and hasn't been disgraced in graded company on his last couple of runs so I'd be hoping for a decent showing from him here. He looks well treated by the race conditions and this race probably isn't as strong as some of those that he has contested lately so he would look to have a good chance. I think all his ability remains intact so if he puts his best foot forward he must have an excellent chance.

Inexperienced but capable of running well

15:35 - Zambezi Fix

I thought he would have won a maiden hurdle before now but I probably made a mistake with him on his last two runs as I tried him over two-and-a-half miles and two miles is probably a much better trip for him. The form of his fourth in a maiden hurdle at Limerick over Christmas has worked out very well and he did also show up well in a reasonable maiden at Punchestown earlier in the season so I think he is more than good enough to hold his own off his current rating. This is his first handicap but if he overcomes his relative lack of experience he should run well.

Woods Well can outrun his odds if he gets back to his best

16:40 - Woods Well, From Eden & Gun Digger

Woods Well won this race last year when he didn't come here in the best of form and his profile is similar this time around. He's been in good form at home and I wouldn't be surprised to see him run well again. His last two efforts don't read that well but previously he showed up well for a long way in the Troytown and if he comes back to that sort of form I could see him outrunning his odds.

From Eden ran very well for a long way in a decent novice handicap chase at Naas last weekend and I think he could run well. This sort of trip is ideal for him and he is a decent jumper with plenty of experience and provided he doesn't find this run coming too soon I could see him showing up well.

Gun Digger has lost his way badly. He has been struggling for form all season and apart from a respectable run in the Paddy Power Chase he hasn't run to anything like his potential. I'm hoping for the best but he looks up against it.

Homme D'Un Soir can overcome his winner's penalty

17:10 - Homme D'un Soir & Say Goodbye

Homme D'Un Soir won nicely on his debut at Gowran on Thyestes Day where he coped well with the testing ground. He has been in good form since then and looks to have progressed for that run so I'd be expecting a strong showing from him. He does have to carry a winner's penalty and give away weight to his rivals here but I'd be disappointed if he didn't play a leading role.

Say Goodbye is a nice filly who has been coming together well over the last few weeks. She is showing me enough to suggest that she could win a bumper but I think she could be quite green and raw and she will be all the better for this first racecourse experience. Even so I think she has the ability to run a nice race.

Gordon's Best Chance on Saturday - Homme D'un Soir (17:10)