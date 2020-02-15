Gordon Elliott: Great to see Tiger Roll back in action at Navan

Navan

Best Chance - Ballyadam (17:05)

Should progress well this spring

13:20 - Sunday A Paris

He is an interesting horse as he came to us from France with some useful form. He didn't show much on his first start for us but that was over two months ago and he has been given plenty of time to come to himself since then. He'll probably need this run but I'm hoping for better from him and sometimes it can take these ex-French horses a little time to come to themselves, so he's one that I could see progressing well through the spring.

Welcome return but don't expect victory



13:50 - Tiger Roll & Cracking Smart

It will be great to see Tiger Roll back in action in the Boyne Hurdle. As everyone knows at this stage he had a hold up at the start of the season which has meant that he is a little bit behind where he was last year and he is definitely not as fit as he was when he won this race last year. I'm hoping he will run a nice race but I know he will improve an awful lot from this run so I'm not going to Navan expecting him to win.

He's an amazing little horse who has developed a huge following and there's a great buzz around the yard at the moment as everyone is really looking forward to seeing him run again. He seems to be in very good form and has been his usual self at home for the last couple of months and it will be great to get this run out of the way before we build towards Cheltenham and hopefully the Grand National.

Cracking Smart seems to be in good form but for whatever reason he just hasn't reached the level that he did as a novice hurdler a few seasons ago. He didn't take to fences earlier in the season which is why we brought him back to hurdling but he is going to have to take a big step forward to get closely involved in the finish. He still works like a nice horse and I think his old ability is still there but he just isn't producing it on the track. He has had a nice break since he last ran and I'm just hoping he will take a step in the right direction.

Should give good account of himself

14:20 - The Very Man

I thought he would have won his maiden hurdle before now. He was maybe a shade unlucky not to win first time out this season when he fell at the last and his next two runs were solid but he is capable of better than he has been showing. Maybe he is a better horse fresh so we have given him plenty of time since his last run and he looks to be in good form. I'd expect him to give a good account of himself.

Little each way chance

14:55 - Sassy Yet Classy

She is a grand mare who should be able to win more races and I was happy enough with her last run at Punchestown as it was her first for around three months. I'd hope to see her improve for that run and a stiff two-and-a-half miles at a track like this should suit her well so I'd put her in with a little each way chance.

Thunder Down Under has chance of victory

15:30 - Thunder Down Under, Miracle In Medinah and Cherif De L'Isle

Thunder Down Under has a decent chance even though he has plenty of weight to carry. He is in good form and I've been happy with the form that he has shown on his two handicap outings so far. I don't think he will need to improve much on the form of his last two runs to win a race like this and he looks to have a very solid chance despite having plenty of weight to carry.

Miracle In Medinah was a very promising horse a few seasons ago but he has struggled since coming back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. On his three runs this season he hasn't shown a great deal and while he is coming down the ratings I would like to have seen a bit more from him this season to fancy him.

Cherif De L'Isle is a consistent horse who has been knocking on the door on all three of his runs this season. He is certainly good enough to win one of these handicaps when things fall his way and I don't think he will have any problems with the step up to three miles. I'd be expecting him to run his usual solid race and he should not be far away.

Capable of competing at the finish

16:00 - Elwood & Milan Native

He was looking like being a disappointing horse over hurdles but he has done much better since we switched him to fences. I was delighted with his win at Thurles last month and then I thought he ran well when we upped him to Grade 3 level at Naas a few weeks ago when he was third to Carefully Selected. He didn't help himself with a few mistakes that day and with a better round of jumping I think he could have finished a good bit closer. He is going to have to improve to win a race like this but if he can run to a similar level as Naas and jump better he can get involved at the finish.

The plan is for Milan Native to contest a beginner's chase at Gowran on Saturday but with the weather the way it is we are keeping our options open and if Gowran were to fall by the wayside he could come here instead. He is a maiden over fences but he wouldn't be without a chance on ratings and the step up to three miles would be no problem to him.

Needs to rediscover his form

16:35 - Final List



He ran very poorly at Down Royal last time. He looked to have a good chance going into that race but never seemed to get into any sort of rhythm and he ran disappointingly. At home we've gone gently with him since then and he seems fresh and well so if he could get back to the form that saw him finish second in a Punchestown handicap last month he will run well.

Saving my best chance till last

17:05 - Ballyadam & Fidji Emery

Ballyadam looks a potentially exciting horse. He won his point-to-point very impressively a few months ago and then we were lucky enough to be able to buy him at a sale at Cheltenham in November. Since then he has been brought along steadily and his last few bits of work have shown him to be a horse with a good future. I would expect him to improve from this run but I'd like to think he will be closely involved at the finish.

Fidji Emery is a well-bred horse but is going to have to improve on what he has been doing at home. He didn't make much impression on his debut in a Leopardstown bumper at Christmas but that run does seem to have woken him up a bit and he looks to have sharpened up since then so hopefully he will show a bit more this time.