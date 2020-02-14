Gordon Elliott: Saint can get Saturday off to a winning start at Gowran

*Best Chance - Saint D'oroux (13:10)

Saint can play a leading role in opener

13:10 - Metal Man & Saint D'oroux

Metal Man is a grand, honest horse who probably wants a trip to be seen at his best. I thought that he improved from his first completed start to finish a respectable fifth at Thurles last month and hopefully he will progress again but he will probably still have his work cut out to reach the frame here.

Saint D'oroux should be up to winning a maiden at some stage and he would look to have quite a solid chance here. On his last two runs he has performed creditably to show up well in a Grade 3 and a competitive maiden at Leopardstown. He has had a nice break since he last ran and he seems very well in himself so I'd like to think that he could play a leading role here.

Better signs and this race will tell us plenty

13:44 - Mengli Khan

He has yet to recapture his best form but I thought that his last run at Naas was quite respectable. He was beaten just over seven lengths into third but he ran a solid race as he was really the only one to put it up to a very good mare of Willie's in Stormy Ireland. He's in good shape and came out of that last well so we are going to let him take his chance here and this race should tell us whether we can stick to conditions hurdles or whether we need to look at dropping back into handicaps. I'm hoping he will give a good account of himself.

Place claims for horse capable of improving

14:19 - Gun Merchant

He's a grand type and I think he's a horse that could progress throughout the spring. We switched him from maiden hurdles to a rated novice at Thurles last time and I thought that he ran a perfectly solid race against some reasonable types. The drop back in trip for this race isn't absolutely ideal but the ground should make this a good test which well help and he is capable of improving on what he has shown over hurdles so far. He's got an each-way chance.

Nice races to be won with Love but Duty needs to bounce back

14:54 - Death Duty and Shattered Love

Death Duty was a very good novice chaser a few seasons ago but he picked up a bad injury in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown and it's taken a long time to get him back. When he ran in the Galmoy Hurdle here last month he would have needed that run very badly and he got quite tired over the last half mile. That outing has definitely brought him on but he might still need this run so I'm just hoping he can have a safe and trouble free round. He works like he still possesses plenty of ability so it wouldn't shock me if he won a decent race before the end of the season but it's been a long road back for him.

Shattered Love has just found things tough since she moved out of novice company but she is still capable of very good form on her day. Only for making a bad mistake at the wrong time she would have run quite respectably in the Durkan Chase a few months ago and just didn't seem to take to Tramore last time although she did have to take on Al Boum Photo there which was a very big ask. She seems well and is going nicely at home so hopefully she could give a good account of herself. I think there are more nice races to be won with her.

Beginner's Chase well within his grasp

15:29 - Milan Native

I'm hoping it won't be too much longer before he win a beginner's chase. He has a rating of 138 which would suggest that one of these races should fall his way before long and he has already run with credit against some decent types over fences. The last day at Fairyhouse he looked to be struggling for a lot of the race but he finished out reasonably well to take second behind Allaho. If he could run to a similar level today he will be thereabouts.

A mare with a nice future

16:39 - Queens Brook

She is a nice mare who came to us after a sale at Cheltenham in November. She was placed on her first run in point-to-points and then won well at Dromahane in November. The form of that Dromahane race looks quite solid and this mare works like a nice type at home so I'd be hoping to see her give a good account of herself. It's possible she will be quite raw still and the ground will be very testing but she looks like a mare with a nice future.