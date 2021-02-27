Gordon Elliott: Gerri can end our Sunday Naas trip on a winning note

Recent form entitles him to get involved

14:30 - Defi Bleu

He has run respectably in a few beginner's chases this season and should certainly be good enough to win one but this is a decent pot so I thought it might be worth giving him a go. He is a horse who stays further but he should be comfortable at this distance as he showed when running well in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham a couple of years ago. The form of his last beginner's chase at Navan reads well enough as he finished eight lengths behind The Big Dog who won a good handicap next time and that run alone would give him prospects of getting involved.

Can run well now handicapping

15:30 - Saeer

No. 10 Saeer (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 1.61 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 104

Saeer has finished in midfield on his last couple of runs after starting out over hurdles with a respectable fifth to Riviere D'etel at Punchestown in late December. The fact he has been unplaced on his last two runs might be off putting but he actually wasn't beaten huge distances on either occasion and I could see him doing better now that he moves into a handicap off a light weight. He would like better ground but I wouldn't be shocked to see him run well.

Can show up well on hurdles debut

16:00 - Fourneux D'isanka

He's a horse I've always had time for and he has run to quite a respectable level on his three bumper runs so far. He might be able to win a bumper but we felt that it was best to press on with him and go hurdling and I hope he won't take long to make his mark in this sphere. He jumps well and seems very well in himself and comes here off a nice break so I'm hoping he will show up well despite his lack of previous jumping experience.

Should be able to make his mark

16:30 - Envious Editor

At Christmas I was disappointed with his run in a novice handicap hurdle but a few of our horses ran poorly at the time and I doubt that was his true showing. Previously he had shown up well in a series of maiden hurdles and his efforts both here and at Punchestown in the winter would suggest that he can make his mark in a maiden. He's taking on a few interesting types here but I'd still expect him to show up well.

Should improve after a long break

17:00 - Presenting Dylan

We gave him a break after he ran disappointingly at Gowran in early October. He did win nicely at Roscommon earlier that week but I'd say he just found the run coming too soon so we felt that fairest thing was to give him some time. He's very well in himself and I'm expecting him to win more races over hurdles but he should come on plenty for what is his first run in 150 days.

Exciting horse should be the one to beat

17:30 - Gerri Colombe

No. 3 Gerri Colombe (Fr) SBK 8/15 EXC 1.64 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Mr J. J. Codd

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Gerri Colombe is a lovely staying horse for the future. He won his point like a very nice horse last season and he was very good in his bumper at Fairyhouse last month where he won by 24 lengths. I was hoping he'd go close to winning at Fairyhouse but I really liked the way he went to the line over the last couple of furlongs and his finishing effort there suggested that he could be quite exciting. We won't see the best of him until he goes jumping but I'd like to think he is the one to beat here.