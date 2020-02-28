Gordon Elliott: Galet D'oudairies leads the charge at Navan

Navan

Improving Galet D'oudairies can thrive here

13:45 - Galet D'oudairies & Metal Man

Galet D'oudairies ran a solid race on his debut for us when he was fifth in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse last month. The only horse to have run from those that finished in front of him has since finished second in another maiden hurdle which gives the form a solid look and I think our horse has improved since then. He looks to be one that is coming forward every month so I'm expecting an improved effort and the switch to four-year-old only company should help him too.

Metal Man was beaten a long way at Gowran last time. I thought he would run better than he did but the ground was very deep that day and maybe that didn't suit him. He struck me like a horse who would handle soft ground so he is getting another chance to prove himself on a slower surface and if he runs similar to how he did at Gowran he might be one to keep in reserve for the summer.

Ready to run a big race

14:18 - Flying Risk

This mare is in good shape and will hopefully run a big race. On her only previous run over hurdles she finished third in a reasonable event at Fairyhouse in January and I think she will come forward from the form she showed there. The drop back to two miles at a stiff track like this will not be a problem and if she copes with the ground she should be closely involved at the finish.

Chance to take another step forward

14:53 - Nobel Joshua

This horse takes his racing well and he came out of his race at Naas last weekend in good shape so he is going to take his chance here as I'm anxious to move him up in distance. I'd say two miles is too sharp for him and this trip should be much more to his liking so hopefully this distance will enable him to take a step forward on what he has shown over hurdles so far.

Good enough to win

15:28 - Desire De Joie

He is running back quick enough after finishing third at Punchestown last week and that is a concern but if he copes with the quick turnaround he will run well. On his last three runs he has shown enough to suggest that he is good enough to win a maiden hurdle and I think he might actually improve a little for the step up to this trip at a track like this. He seems well in himself so if he runs his race he will be thereabouts.

Should go close if he sustains his form

16:03 - I'm A Game Changer

He just got held up a little since his last run but he's in good shape and hopefully he can give a good account of himself here. He is still a maiden over fences but he did run very well in a Grade 3 at this track on his last outing nearly three months ago when he was second to Tornado Flyer. I'm hoping that if he turns up in similar form here he will be able to get closely involved.

This fading force could bounce back

17:13 - Prince Of Scars

Unfortunately he doesn't look to be the force of old. However, this is a far weaker race than the Grand National Trial which he contested at Punchestown last week and the switch to veteran's company might give him a bit of confidence which is something that he has been lacking of late. He will love the ground and this sort of track suits him well so I wouldn't be shocked if he were to bounce back.

Gordon's Best Chance on Saturday: Galet D'oudairies (13:45)