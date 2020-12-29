Gordon Elliott: Fourneux D'isanka leads lively quartet at Limerick

Limerick

Best Chance on Wednesday - Fourneux D'isanka in the 15:35

Promising runner to gain valuable experience

12:50 - Monkstreet

He's been ready to start off for a couple of weeks and this looked a good race for him to begin his career on the track. He showed some promise in a couple of point-to-point runs last season and he works like a horse who should be competitive in maidens so I'm hoping he will run a solid race but he will improve plenty from this run.

Everything in place for Out Sam to run well

13:25 - Out Sam & General Principle

Out Sam comes here in good shape and has put together a couple of solid runs lately, showing up well in the Cork National and a cross country race at Cheltenham. He's in good form and should enjoy the ground while the switch to veterans company could also work in his favour. I'd be expecting a good run from him.

General Principle is not as good as he used to be but I think it will help him dropping into veteran's chase company. On his three runs this season he has pulled up but on his first two runs he has shaped much better than the final result would suggest as he shaped well for a long way. He does like testing ground and a stamina test so this race should be right up his street and I could see him running well. He has an each way chance.

Best chance should be right there at the finish

15:35 - Fourneux D'isanka

No. 2 Fourneux D'isanka (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Mr H. McOwan

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: -

He is a grand horse who is probably good enough to win a bumper. I think he has run to a solid standard on all three of his runs so far and last time out at Thurles he ran creditably against a very smart looking horse of Willie's. He seems to handle soft ground and looks like a horse that will stay reasonably well so this sort of test should suit him. I'd be expecting him to be right there at the finish.