Gordon Elliott: Five solid chances at Thurles on Sunday

*Best Chance - Escaria Ten (12:30)

Come on for last run and longer trip in his favour

12:30 Escaria Ten

No. 3 Escaria Ten (Fr) Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

I thought that he ran a nice race on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse last month when he was fifth to Monkfish. He jumped well and did everything right that day but just got a bit tired as I expected him to as it was his first run since March. He looks to have come on and sharpened up for that run and I think this longer distance will work in his favour. He should make up into a nice staying chaser this season and I'd like to think that he will be able to play a leading role here.

Good round of jumping should see him involved

13:30 Dakota Moirette

He is a bit frustrating and has been an expensive horse to follow over fences but he has also run some decent races over the last couple of seasons and his best form would give him a live chance. The form of his last run at Cork reads very well as he was only beaten six lengths into third by Chatham Street Lad and if he could repeat that run he would have every chance. He is inclined to make a few mistakes during the course of his races and that is a concern but with a relatively decent round of jumping he should be right there at the finish.

Well in himself and switch back to handicaps could help

14:30 Saint D'oroux

He was quite a useful juvenile hurdler last season and I'm hoping he will be able to win a race or two over the next few months. I probably made a mistake running him over a longer trip at Listowel last time as he doesn't quite get two and a half miles and that was also quite a useful novice hurdle. He has plenty of experience so switching back to handicaps shouldn't be a problem for him and he seems well in himself so I'd like to think he is lining up with a solid each-way chance.

Good enough to win a race like this

15:00 Frontal Assault

No. 3 Frontal Assault (Ire) Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

He is a capable horse but he just doesn't help himself as his jumping can be quite clumsy and as a result that leaves him on the backfoot in his races which is what happened when he was second over this course and distance last month. He is definitely good enough to win a race like this and I think the addition of cheek pieces will help him so I'd be hoping for a good showing from him here.

Normal improvement from last run should see him get involved

15:30 Perfect Attitude

He was sixth on his debut at Punchestown last month but ran a respectable race and I think he has come on for that run. The Punchestown race was probably a decent one and the second has won since while the third and fourth have both gone on to be placed so I would hope with normal improvement he will be able to make his presence felt. He has an each-way chance.