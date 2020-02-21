Gordon Elliott: Battle Of Wills can get busy weekend off to a flyer

*Best Chance - Battle Of Wills (14:17)

Lots more to come with Triumph hurdle a possibility

14:17 - Battle Of Wills

I was pleased with his debut win over hurdles at Naas last month. He won nicely and I'd expect him to strip a good bit fitter as a result of that run so I'd be hoping for an improved effort. It's quite possible that he could go for the Triumph Hurdle and if he is to line up there he'll need to produce a good performance here. I think there is lots more to come from him over hurdles so hopefully he will be closely involved at the finish.

Hard to have any confidence

14:52 - Swordsman

He promised to be a nice horse this time last year and he started off this season with a win over fences but things have not gone well for him since then and he has failed to complete on his last three starts. He just seems to have lost his way and I couldn't recommend him with any confidence so I'm just hoping that he will show something like his true form.

Decade will need the run but is still capable of a solid effort

15:27 - Dark Decade & Hell On Earth

This time last year I thought that Dark Decade was capable of winning a handicap hurdle or two but he lost his way and his last few runs were very disappointing. He's had a good break since he last ran and he seems to be in good heart so I'm hoping he will leave the form of his last few efforts well behind but he will need this run. I'd be hoping for a solid effort and he should do much better as a result of this outing.

Hell On Earth showed a bit of promise in maiden hurdles in the autumn but he has been very poor since switching to handicaps and he is going to have to improve dramatically to make his presence felt. Possibly he will appreciate moving up in trip from two miles but at this stage I feel he is best watched.

Grand National the target for Alpha

16:02 - Alpha Des Obeaux

This looks a very suitable race for Alpha Des Obeaux and he is nicely treated by the conditions. He has run three good races in defeat this season and I thought he ran very well off a big weight in the Becher Chase at Aintree in December on his most recent start. He has had a nice break since then and he comes into this race in good order. He ran very well in this race last year when he was second to Rathvinden and if he could run to a similar level this time he should go close. I'm aiming him towards the Grand National at Aintree and I think he's a horse that could run a big race at Liverpool.

Has the experience but needs a good jumping round

16:37 - Dakota Moirette

He would have needed his run in a handicap chase at this track last month and I thought he ran respectably after making a few mistakes over the course of the race. He definitely has the ability to win a beginner's chase and he has plenty of experience to aid his cause but he will need to produce a solid round of jumping as he can't afford to make the sort of mistakes that he has on a number of his recent runs.

Big step forward needed to beat the fav

17:12 - Frontal Assault

He ran a lovely race on his debut at Thurles last month when he was second to a decent looking horse of Willie's. I think he can progress from Thurles as he will have learnt plenty from that run but he is going to have to take a step forward to trouble Ferny Hollow who looks as though he will take plenty of beating.