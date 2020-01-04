Gordon Elliott: Exciting Envoi Allen is the one to beat at Naas

Naas

Envoi Allen can take another big step by winning here

14:20 - Envoi Allen and Conflated

I'm hoping that Envoi Allen could give us a third win in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle in the last four years. He's a very good horse and he hasn't put a foot wrong so far and I'm hoping that will continue to be the case.

I'm delighted with how he has taken to hurdles and he has jumped really well on both his starts this season. Those runs came over two miles but he has always looked like a horse who would relish moving up in trip so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

There's a lot of talk about what he might do in the future but you can take nothing for granted in racing and I'm just taking it one race at a time with him. He's an exciting horse with lots of potential and he does look the one to beat but I have the utmost respect for these opponents.

Conflated is a useful type. He won a decent maiden in good style about a month ago and I thought he ran well in a Grade 2 at Navan next time when we rode him to get the trip. He seemed to stay two and a half miles at Navan so he is worth another go at this distance and hopefully he will run well. His effort here should tell us what direction we need to take with him for the rest of the season.

Smart novice hurdler in the making can silence doubters

14:50 - Pencilfulloflead

We have decided to go hurdling with this horse as I think he is going to make a really nice jumper and there's not much point spending any more time in bumpers. I know some people may have been disappointed with his run at Navan last month but he didn't get the clearest of runs when it mattered and that might have made the difference between second and fourth. He has been in very good form since then and has schooled well so I'd hope he will make up into a very smart novice hurdler over the next few months.

Should be more than competitive

15:50 - The Caretaker

The Caretaker is a grand, relaxed type. He has been coming along well in his work and is showing enough to suggest that he is ready to start out on the track. I'm happy with what he has shown so far and I think that he should be more than competitive here.

