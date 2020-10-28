To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Gordon Elliott: Envoi Allen's road to Cheltenham starts at Down Royal

Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott
Will Envoi Allenmake it nine wins from nine races?

Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott discusses Envoi Allen's return to action at Down Royal on Friday and says he couldn't be any happier with his two-time Festival winner...

"When we bought him the hope was that one day he might make up into a Gold Cup horse and hopefully we will see the best of him now that he is going chasing. But I'm not going to start making any predictions as to how far he can go and we are just going to take it one race at a time."

Down Royal, 15:00 - Envoi Allen

For the last few weeks I've been looking forward to getting Envoi Allen started over fences and this beginner's chase has been his intended starting point for his season since he came back into training earlier in the autumn.

He is looking great and in excellent shape and I couldn't be any happier with him. At home he has been working well and he has schooled very well over fences.

As a hurdler he was a very quick and accurate jumper and he looks to have a similarly good technique over fences.

Envoi Allen takes hurdle 1280.jpg

When we bought him the hope was that one day he might make up into a Gold Cup horse and hopefully we will see the best of him now that he is going chasing. But I'm not going to start making any predictions as to how far he can go and we are just going to take it one race at a time with him.

He's already shown that he is a very good horse by winning at the last two Cheltenham Festivals and the hope would be that he could bring up a hat-trick in March but we'll just see how he gets on here first and take it from there.

If all goes to plan the obvious race for him will be the Drinmore at Fairyhouse next month but you take absolutely nothing for granted in racing and we'll just get this race out of the way first.

He's a very exciting horse and it's just great to have one like him in the yard and I've been looking forward to getting him started over fences since he won at Cheltenham in March.

DownR 30th Oct (2m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 30 October, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Scheu Time
Timoteo
Bridge Native
Conright Boy
Email Rose
Ar Eagla Na Heagla
Benefit Run
Lever Du Soleil
Diamond Turf
Envol Pierji
Light That
British Art
Schmidt
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Gordon Elliott

Read past articles