Gordon Elliott: Envoi Allen's road to Cheltenham starts at Down Royal

Down Royal, 15:00 - Envoi Allen

For the last few weeks I've been looking forward to getting Envoi Allen started over fences and this beginner's chase has been his intended starting point for his season since he came back into training earlier in the autumn.

He is looking great and in excellent shape and I couldn't be any happier with him. At home he has been working well and he has schooled very well over fences.

As a hurdler he was a very quick and accurate jumper and he looks to have a similarly good technique over fences.

When we bought him the hope was that one day he might make up into a Gold Cup horse and hopefully we will see the best of him now that he is going chasing. But I'm not going to start making any predictions as to how far he can go and we are just going to take it one race at a time with him.

He's already shown that he is a very good horse by winning at the last two Cheltenham Festivals and the hope would be that he could bring up a hat-trick in March but we'll just see how he gets on here first and take it from there.

No. 1 Envoi Allen (Fr) Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

If all goes to plan the obvious race for him will be the Drinmore at Fairyhouse next month but you take absolutely nothing for granted in racing and we'll just get this race out of the way first.

He's a very exciting horse and it's just great to have one like him in the yard and I've been looking forward to getting him started over fences since he won at Cheltenham in March.