Gordon Elliott: Fury can put us on the Road to a successful Dublin Racing Festival

*Best Chance - Fury Road (12:50)

Hot race but we should be right there

12:50 - Fury Road

He's progressed nicely this season. Before he ever ran he was a horse we liked but it is only since he went jumping that we have seen the best of him. So far this season he has been doing things nicely and I liked the way he won a Grade 2 at Limerick over Christmas. He was probably luck to survive a mistake at the last that day but only for that I think he would have won quite easily. The slight drop back in trip on better ground will be no problem for him and I'm expecting a good showing from him although this looks a hot race as there are several very promising staying novices in the line up. It's a strong race but I'll be disappointed if he isn't thereabouts.

Avenir looks the pick of my trio and a solid contender

14:35 - Duca De Thaix, Avenir D'Une Vie & Eclair De Beaufeu

Duca De Thaix lost his form around this time last year and he has struggled to bounce back to his best since then. Apart from a decent run at Fairyhouse a couple of months ago he has performed well below his best and, truthfully, I think he has it all to do off top weight the way he is running. At home he shows us that his ability is still intact but he is just not putting it in on the track.

Avenir D'Une Vie could run very well. I've been delighted with how he has shaped up on his two runs for us, winning a decent handicap at Fairyhouse a couple of months ago and then finishing second in the Dan Moore back there a few weeks ago. He has been creeping up the weights but he looks a very solid contender on the form of his last two runs and I'm expecting a good effort from him.

Eclair De Beaufeu has been a little disappointing. He started off with a good run behind Notebook and then won well at Wexford but he just doesn't seem to have finished out on his last couple of runs. Maybe he is a better horse with his runs nicely spaced out so we have given him plenty of time since he last ran at Navan in early December and he seems to be in good shape so hopefully he will take a step in the right direction here.

More to come from Thatsy but tough task for Berlais

15:45 - Sire Du Berlais & Thatsy

Sire Du Berlais ideally wants a longer trip but he's a horse than can switch off in his races which he did to a degree in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham last season and he is running here to sharpen him up. Most of his form for us is over further but he did run well behind Mick Jazz and Cilaos Emery in a decent two mile novice hurdle a few seasons ago. This won't be easy for him off top weight.

Thatsy is our big hope for this race. I thought he ran very well over this course and distance at Christmas when he was fourth. That was his first handicap outing that day and he was dropping back in trip from two and a half miles so everything was happening a little quickly for him but he ran well and I think the experience that he picked up that day could enable him to run a big race. He has only run over hurdles four times so I think there could be a bit more to come from him.

Two nice horses with each-way claims

16:20 - Fantasio D'alene and Wide Receiver

Fantasio D'alene is a nice type and I'm really looking forward to him as a staying novice hurdler for next season. He will be a better horse with a jump in front of him but he did win at Punchestown earlier in the season and has since shown up well in two decent winner's races so he's entitled to line up here. On form he would look to have a bit to find but he's progressing away all the time and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him run well.

Wide Receiver is another lovely horse who has long term potential. I thought that he won very nicely on his debut at Navan prior to Christmas and the last day he came up short against Eric Bloodaxe but I'm not sure the race was run to suit our horse and he finished out well when it was all over. I could certainly see him getting closer to Eric Bloodaxe this time and I think he's lining up with a very solid each-way chance.