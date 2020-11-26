Gordon Elliott: Dream still alive ahead of Envoi Allen's run in the Drinmore on Sunday

I'm really looking forward to seeing Envoi Allen back in action in the Baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

With a horse like him it's always a great thrill every time they run. I suppose there's always a bit of extra pressure with the likes of him but at the same time I wouldn't swap that feeling for anything.

Dream very much still alive

When he was bought after winning his point-to-point he was bought with a view to being a top class chaser and that dream is still alive after his debut over fences at Down Royal last month. He never came off the bridle which was nice to see and I was also pleased to see the runner-up from that race go on and run well in a decent race at Naas last weekend.

From a form perspective I doubt anyone learnt anything about Down Royal but his chasing technique was efficient and good and that is what you love to see from a horse having their first run over fences.

It was always the plan to come from Down Royal to Fairyhouse and he has been very well at home since making his comeback. He seems to be the same Envoi Allen as always and he's just one of those horses that just takes everything in their stride and makes everything look easy.

The Drinmore will represent another step up the ladder in terms of his chasing career and, while it is likely to be a small field, I'm taking nothing for granted but hopefully he will do what he has always done from day one. We've just very lucky to have one like him in the yard.