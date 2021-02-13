Gordon Elliott: Don't be surprised to see Bull come Roaring back to form

Needs to improve a little but he can get involved

15:30 - Multifactorial

He has struggled to match his bumper form since he has gone hurdling and he has been disappointing so far but I'm still expecting him to win before the end of the season. His last run in a reasonable Navan handicap hurdle in November was a respectable one and if he improves a little on that he could get involved. He's not one to trust but he has the ability to run well but this won't be easy off top weight.

Roaring Bull can run a big race in Grand National trial

16:30 - Alpha Des Obeaux, Dounikos, Roaring Bull, Monbeg Notorious and Out Sam

Alpha Des Obeaux hasn't been at his best so far this season and could never get involved in the Thyestes last time. It would be had to have confidence in him at the moment but at home he is showing that he still retains plenty of ability so it wouldn't shock me if he were to bounce back to form.

Dounikos won this race two years ago and has done very little of note since then. He has dropped back to a rating which would give him a chance though and I wouldn't be shocked to see him show up well as this sort of test is right up his street.

Roaring Bull isn't the easiest to predict but he was second in the Troytown this season and he also ran much better than his final position in the Paddy Power Chase would suggest. He has run some pretty ordinary races too though so you couldn't put him forward with any confidence but I could see him running a big race here.

No. 5 Roaring Bull (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 139

Monbeg Notorious should find this race right up his street and this could just suit him better than the two he has contested so far this season. He is another horse who is starting to look reasonably handicapped.

Out Sam could run well. On his four starts this season I think he has shown that he can win again and the twice he has fallen he looked like he was going to run well both times. His jumping can be a bit iffy but he is another who is tailor made for this sort of test and form such as his fifth in this season's Cork National would suggest that he has prospects of reaching the frame.

Signs at home suggest he's a nice horse

17:00 - Mylestown Upper

He looks a nice horse from what we have seen from him at home. His recent work has shown that he is ready for a run and that he should also be competitive in bumpers. He hasn't run in a point-to-point so he might be a little more green than some of our bumper horses but I could see him running a nice race. He is a half-brother to a winning jumper in France and his dam won over jumps and I'd like the way he goes about things.