Gordon Elliott: Death Duty has every chance at Clonmel on Tuesday

Clonmel

Solid each-way chance

14:00 - Coolagh Park

I think this horse is good enough to win a maiden hurdle. He was a bit disappointing at Down Royal over Christmas but his run prior to that behind Longhouse Poet at Navan was a respectable one and he was second to a smart looking horse of Willie Mullins' at Gowran a few weeks ago. He seems in good shape and he has a solid each-way chance based on two of his last three runs.

Drop down in grade gives her a decent chance

14:30 - Immortality

She's a sister to Laurina so it would be very important to get a win into her but she has been struggling so far. Her first run in a Punchestown bumper would suggest that she could win and I thought that she shaped a bit better than the final result in a maiden over this course and distance a few weeks ago. She is dropping down in grade, as this is a maiden hurdle for horses who have never been placed, so she has a chance of running well.

Capable of a respectable effort

15:30 - Empire Burleque

He is a disappointing horse and has never really built on the promise he showed to win a Fairyhouse bumper first time out a few seasons ago. He has run creditably here and there and I didn't think he ran as badly as his final position would suggest when he made his chasing debut at Leopardstown earlier in the month. The experience that he picked up that day could enable him to post a respectable effort.



Victory could be next for horse working his way back to form

16:00 - Death Duty

He has just been working his way back to form after a serious injury and he has progressed with each run so far. He eventually finished down the field behind Simply The Betts at Cheltenham last time but he actually showed up very well for a long way and he deserved to finish a good deal closer than he did. He still retains plenty of ability and this is the easiest race he has contested since he came back so, provided he doesn't find this run coming too soon, he would look to have every chance.

Grand mare to give good account of herself

16:30 - Robin Deuz Pois

She won a handicap chase over a similar trip to this at Newcastle 10 days ago. In the end she probably made heavy enough weather of things but I think there could be more races to be won with her and she's a grand, fun mare for the coming months. She is running over almost the same trip that she won over at Newcastle and came out of her last run in good shape so she will hopefully give a good account of herself.

Hoping he can get off the mark here

17:00 - Frontal Assault

I've been happy with what he has shown on his two runs so far. He ran a very nice race at Thurles first time and followed that with what was probably a better effort at Fairyhouse. On the day I was probably a bit disappointed that he could only finish third but the winner, Ferny Hollow, went on to win at Cheltenham and the runner-up won a winner's bumper next time so the form looks strong and he was beaten less than seven lengths. The step up to two-and-a-quarter miles for this race should suit him too. I'd be hoping that he might get off the mark here.

Gordon's Best Chance on Tuesday: Death Duty (16:00)