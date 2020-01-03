Gordon Elliott: Escaria has progressed and has a good chance at Cork on Saturday

*Best Chance - Escaria Ten (13:25)

Good run expected with improvement likely

12:20 Texard

He's a horse that should strengthen up and mature over the coming months and as a result of that I think he will progress on what he has shown. He improved from his first run to his second run at Navan where he was fourth in a reasonable maiden and I think he will progress again. This easier track should suit him and the race conditions give him a realistic chance too. I'd be hoping for a good run.

Going the right way but best watched here

12:50 Recent Revelations

He's taken a few runs to get the hang of things over hurdles and he wasn't the bravest of jumpers starting off but he's gotten better in all respects and I thought his last run at Fairyhouse was quite encouraging. He's going in the right direction but will still have to improve to play a part here and he's best watched for the moment.

Progressed since last run and has a good chance

13:25 Escaria Ten

He's a nice, staying type of horse and he could make a really good staying chaser in time. I was pleased with both his runs this season and his third in a Fairyhouse maiden six weeks ago looks better all the time as the second, fourth, fifth and sixth from that race have all won. I think he has progressed since Fairyhouse and he seems very well in himself so it would be lovely if he could make a winning start for his new owners. He looks to have a good chance.

Tough tasks for my pair

13:55 Campeador & Flaxen Flare

Campeador is struggling for form at the moment. He has been well beaten in two good handicaps this season and while he has dropped a little bit in the weights he is not showing me that he is the horse he looked like being a few seasons ago. I'm hoping for the best but his recent form and top weight means that he has it all to do here.

Flaxen Flare is a real yard favourite and we all get a great kick out of seeing him at Killarney at the start of the season. This sort of trip and reasonable ground suit him well and I'd be happy to disregard his last run as he got very tired and badly hampered turning for home. Hopefully he will do better here but it could be that small field conditions race are what bring out the best in him these days.

Needs to improve on recent form

15:05 Minella Till Dawn

I was a bit disappointed with his last run at Navan. He was keeping on and might have been placed had he not fallen at the last but he was still no match for the winner and he looked well held from early in the straight that day. Hopefully he can improve on that form and if he does he could run well.

Straightforward type likely to progress

15:40 The Sliding Rock

She ran a pleasing race in a Punchestown bumper a month ago when she was third to Grangeclare Native. She was a bit green that day but when the penny dropped she came home well so I'm hoping that she will be able to give a good account of herself. She is a nice, straightforward type who should progress and she looks like that one that will be able to move up in trip in time.