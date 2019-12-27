Gordon Elliott: Bosses Oscar could take plaudits at Leopardstown

Leopardstown

Early chance of the day

12:15 - The Bosses Oscar

He's a lovely horse and I'm pleased with how he has done so far. He won his bumper in good style and then made a pleasing start over hurdles when he was second to a very nice horse of Willie's in Blue Sari at Punchestown last month. He'll have learnt plenty from Punchestown and I thought that if he runs to a similar level here he will go close to winning.

Sire Du Berlais most likely of trio to be involved at finish

12:50 - Sire Du Berlais, The Storyteller and Noble Endeavor

Sire Du Berlais won the final of this race at Cheltenham last season and I'm hoping he will be back there again in March. He's got no easy task off top weight but he ran well on his return in a good handicap at Navan and if he performs to a similar level that should be good enough to see him involved at the finish.

The Storyteller is better known as a chaser but I think there is still a good race to be won with him over hurdles and I was delighted with him at Clonmel earlier in the month when he won a useful looking conditions hurdle. This is a much more competitive race but the handicapper has given him a fair mark and I think he is good enough to be competitive and qualify for the final of this race in March.

Noble Endeavor has been struggling for form so far this season. At home he still shows us that he retains a lot of his old ability so we have decided to come back to hurdles and try to sweeten him up rather than ask him to carry a big weight in a high class handicap. He is best watched for the moment.

Needs to improve over fences

13:25 - Cartwright

He was a useful hurdler but he has struggled on his first couple of runs over fences. Hopefully we will see a bit more from him here but this looks a hot enough race and possibly novice handicap chases will represent this horse's best chance of getting off the mark over fences.

I haven't given up on her

14:00 - Apple's Jade

As everyone knows by this stage this mare has been some way below her best on her first two runs of the season. Her last run was slightly better than her first one but it was still a long way removed from what she could do at her best. We are trying her in cheek pieces to see if they will bring her forward and I have been happier with her recent work so I'm not giving up on her yet.

She has been an amazing mare throughout her career and maybe she will never get back to her very best but I haven't given up on the prospect of her winning another Grade 1. The form she's in at home would suggest that she could give a good account of herself.

Cherif De L'Isle is solid each-way chance

14:35 - Miracle In Medinah & Cherif De L'Isle

Miracle In Medinah has struggled to make an impression on his two runs since returning from a lengthy layoff. The application of cheek pieces might help his cause but he is going to have to raise his game considerably if he is to make an impact.

Cherif De L'Isle has run two very solid races on his two starts since coming to us. Those two runs at Navan, in which he finished third both times, would suggest that he is up to winning a handicap and he looks to be lining up with a very solid each way chance although he might just prefer a longer trip. I'd expect him to be thereabouts.

Good showing here will give us hope for rest of season

15:10 - Delta Work

It will be interesting to see how he gets on here. He was a top class staying novice chaser last season and I hope that he might still develop into a Gold Cup horse. In terms of the Gold Cup we will have a good idea where we stand after this race as this does look a top class staying chase.

I know the bare form of his run at Down Royal last month was disappointing but he is a horse that tends to improve a lot with racing so I would be hoping for a better effort here. Also his jumping in the closing stages of that Down Royal race wasn't as good as it should have been but I'm hoping he will have learnt plenty from his first run against seasoned staying chasers.

Ideally, I'd have liked to have gotten another run into him before now but he is in very good form and working well and I know that if he puts his best foot forward he could run a big race. He will improve again from this run so a good showing here would give us a lot of hope for the rest of the season.

Two grand horses but Fakiera has best chance here

15:40 - Fakiera & Fidji Emery

Fakiera is a grand horse. He is a relaxed type who just does what he has to at home but he showed plenty on his only run last season when he was fourth to Uhtred in a good sales bumper at Fairyhouse last Easter. He is in good shape and this race has been his target for a while so if he can match the form of his debut run he should be able to make his presence felt.

Fidji Emery is a well related horse as a half-brother to Cilaos Emery. He seems a grand, straight forward type who has done fine up to this point and he is showing that he is ready to run. He will improve plenty for this first run so I'm just hoping for a solid showing from him.

Gordon's Best Chance at Leopardstown - The Bosses Oscar (12:15)

Limerick

Should give a solid account of himself

12:30 - Ennemi Public

He made quite an encouraging start over hurdles at Clonmel a couple of months ago when he finished a close third in a maiden hurdle. He'll improve from that run but he is going to have to take a step forward from that Clonmel race as this is probably a better race. He should be able to give a solid account of himself.

He'd probably prefer better ground

13:05 - Part Time Affair

On his first start of the season he turned in a solid effort to reach the frame in a Roscommon bumper but he ran poorly at Thurles next time and we have since given him plenty of time. He is now trying hurdles for the first time and he has schooled well so hopefully he will be able to show up well, although I'd say that he would prefer better ground.

Woods Well could outrun his odds

14:50 - Woods Well & Glenloe

Woods Well isn't a bad horse but having looked a stayer earlier in his career I now think that his best trip might be around two-and-a-half miles and he won a decent Leopardstown handicap over a similar sort of trip last season. He showed up well for a long way in the Troytown before his stamina gave out and I probably ran him back too soon at Navan a couple of weeks later. He seems very well in himself and will like the ground so he might be one that could outrun his odds.

Glenloe ran quite well on his handicap chase debut at Navan earlier in the month when he reached the frame in quite a useful handicap. He can improve on that form and that would give him a chance of getting involved but ideally he would prefer a longer trip. I could see him running well and conditions are in his favour but a stronger stamina test might suit him better.

Consistent performer could run another good race

15:25 - Three Is Company

Ideally he would prefer a longer trip but the ground should make this a reasonable test so that is why he is lining up here. He is in good form and came out of his recent win at Tramore in good shape so hopefully he will be able give a good account of himself. I know he has only won one race but he rarely runs a bad race.

Could have a leading chance

15:55 - Torygraph

He is a grand horse who looks like one who will stay very well in time so this two-and-a-quarter miles trip should suit him well. He was no match for a good horse of Willie's (The Big Getaway) on his debut at Punchestown last month but I thought he ran a nice race and he finished well clear of the others. He has improved for that first run and looks to be in very good form so I'd hope he is lining up with a leading chance.

Gordon's Best Chance at Limerick - Torygraph (15:55)