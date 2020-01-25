Gordon Elliott: Battle of Wills can show his promise at Naas

Naas

Battle of Wills has taken to jumping

13:10 - Battle Of Wills and Garrison Commander

Battle Of Wills showed a useful level of form on the flat for James Tate and we picked him up at the horses in training sale in October. He got a break after coming to us first and, since he has come into full training, I'm happy with what he has been able to show. He looks to have taken well to jumping and looks a potentially nice prospect without being asked a serious question. He will improve for this run but I'd be expecting a nice run from him.

Garrison Commander has run to a respectable level on his first two runs over hurdles. He seems to enjoy jumping and is a grand horse with a good attitude but he's going to have to improve again to win a maiden and it wouldn't surprise if a few of these had his measure.

Mengli can compete if at his best

13:40 - Mengli Khan and Sutton Place

Unfortunately we have yet to see the best of Mengli Khan this season. He is a Grade 1 winner over hurdles and showed some very good form over fences but since Fairyhouse last Easter he has run some way below his best. He showed a bit more when we brought him back to hurdles last time but even so that run was some way removed from the best of what he has shown as a hurdler. He seems in very good form at home and I know that if he runs to his best he is more than good enough to make his presence felt.

Sutton Place was a high class horse a few years ago and he beat Supasundae to win this race back in 2017. Unfortunately, he has had his injury troubles over the last couple of years and it's been a long road to get him back to the track. He is looking well and seems very well in himself and we have had a clear run with lately so this looked a nice race to start him out in. This trip is well short of his best and he is going to need this run so whatever he does here I'd expect him to improve on.

Hopeful of strong showing in hot race

14:10 - Elwood

I was pleased to see this horse finally get his head in front in a beginner's event at Thurles earlier this month and hopefully he can build on that display. He is a half-brother to Delta Work and, while he will never be in his league, he will hopefully make up into a reasonable staying chaser. Maybe he was a bit fortunate at Thurles but that run was at least a step in the right direction and hopefully he can progress again. This looks a fairly hot race though so I'd be no more than hopeful.

Still learning but capable of running well

14:40 - Glens Finale

Glens Finale looked a nice type when he won a Sligo bumper towards the end of last season. We haven't seen the best of him in two runs since then but he is a much better horse than he has shown on either of his last two runs. He looks to have learnt plenty from his first run over hurdles at Leopardstown over Christmas and the step up to this trip and the switch to slightly better ground will work in his favour. I wouldn't be surprised to see him run well.

Can make his presence felt against elders

15:10 - Saint D'oroux

We are taking a chance and pitching him in against his elders. It won't be easy for him but he is getting a nice chunk of weight as a result of his weight for age allowance and he has picked up plenty of experience already this season. I've noticed a few four-year-olds running well against older opposition in handicaps over the last couple of weeks and that would give him me hope that he could make his presence felt here.

Gordon's Best Chance on Sunday - Battle Of Wills (13:10)