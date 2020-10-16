Gordon Elliott: Ardamir can run well at Leopardstown switched to the Flat

Schooled well and is a decent prospect

Ballinrobe 13:05 - Zanahiyr

He looked a nice, progressive sort on the flat for Michael Halford and we bought him after he won his maiden at Fairyhouse in the summer and he had a little break after that. He has schooled well and is working nicely and I'm hoping that he will make up into a decent juvenile hurdler. He's going to improve for this run and the experience but he should still give a good account of himself.

She could be the one to beat upped in trip

Ballinrobe 13:35 - Sheer Liss

She came to us after she won her bumper at Down Royal during the summer and I was delighted with her first run for us in a Listed bumper at Gowran a couple of weeks ago when she was second to a decent mare of Willie's. She has plenty of point-to-point experience which should help her for her first run over hurdles and she shapes like a mare who will stay well which is why we have upped her to this trip. I'm hoping she will be the one to beat here.

Showing me more at home so could run well

Leopardstown 13:50 - Catherine Chroi

She has shown me more than she has shown on the track so I'm hoping to see her take a step forward here. Her second run at Roscommon was reasonably encouraging and would suggest that she should be competitive in a race such as this so I'm hoping that she could get involved. I wouldn't be at all surprised to see her run well.

Stays well and has a solid chance

Ballinrobe 14:40 - The Sliding Rock

I probably made a mistake running her back at Downpatrick last time as it came up quick enough after her last run and she just seemed to labour through the race although if she hadn't made a mistake at the wrong time she would have run better. On her two previous starts she would have a definite chance and she is a solid sort who stays well so I'd like to think that she is lining up with a very solid chance.

Can make his mark in handicaps back on the Flat

Leopardstown 17:15 - Ardamir

He has done quite well for us over hurdles and won a nice pot at Bellewstown in the summer and also won again at Ballinrobe the following month. I think the handicapper could just have him over hurdles so we are switching to the flat where I think he could make his mark in a handicap. We've put blinkers on him to sharpen him up and even though he has a wide draw I could see him running a decent race.