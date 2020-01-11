Gordon Elliott: Andy Dufresne should enjoy shorter trip at Punchestown

Punchestown

Ready for another step up

13:05 - Dallas Des Pictons

This is a very good Grade 3 Novice Chase with last years Ballymore winner, City Island, in the line-up. Dallas Des Pictons won as expected on his Chasing debut last October in Gowran Park despite making a few mistakes. We stepped him up into G3 company off the back of that win and he ran respectably enough when fifth behind Brahma Bull in Cork. This looks another step up for him but he's in decent form at home and, if the ground dried out a bit, it would be a help. He should run well.

CDK should be involved at the finish

14:10 -Cheb De Kerviniou and Final List

Patrick Mullins takes a rare mount for us on Cheb De Kerviniou here. He finished second to Biddy The Boss on New Years Day in Fairyhouse, on his first run for us, and although he's a 10-year-old he doesn't have too many miles on the clock. I expect him to improve for that run and he shouldn't be far away come the business end of the race.

The step up in trip will really help Final List. He didn't run to bad in Leopardstown when sixth behind Best Behaviour and his fourth place finish to Fairly Legal in Navan also reads quite well. Luke McGuinness takes the mount.

I'm still a big believer in this horse

14:40 - Andy Dufresne

It was disappointing to see his colours lowered in Navan when I thought he'd win but all credit to the winner who is a very decent horse. The Navan race was over 2m4f but I'm dropping him back to the minimum trip here and I don't think that will inconvenience him at all. Despite the defeat last day I'm still a big believer in this horse and his work has been excellent. I'll see how Sunday goes and then we'll make a plan for the remainder of the season.

Best watched until she shows improvement

15:15 - Sassy Yet Classy

If I'm being honest, Sassy Yet Classy, is a mare who has disappointed me with her most recent effort and several before that. She achieved a rating of 115 over hurdles at one stage and has dropped to 109 now. That's a help, as would any rain that falls. I'm hoping she can show some zest but it's a watching brief with her for now.