Gordon Elliott: Abacadabras is a proper Grade 1 hurdler and should be right there

Leopardstown

*Best Chance - Hollow Game (15:35)

Won't be surprised if both run respectable races

12:05 - Make My Heart Fly and Moratorium

It won't be easy for make Make My Heart Fly off top weight in what looks a competitive race. However, she is in good form and I think the switch to better ground will help her and Jack Wildman will claim a valuable few pounds off her. I wouldn't be surprised to see her run a decent race but she could be vulnerable off a big weight.

Moratorium is running in his first handicap chase and it will be interesting to see how he gets on. He was a reasonable hurdler a couple of seasons ago and the rating he has been assigned over fences does give him a chance of making his mark as a chaser. In his beginner's chases he has struggled to get closely involved but he has run respectably on a couple of occasions. If his inexperience doesn't catch him out I could see him giving a good account of himself.

Long absence no concern and conditions should suit

12:40 - Fakir D'alene

Before he ever ran on the track he was showing us quite a lot at home but he has yet to transfer that to the track and you could say that he has been a little disappointing. This trip and decent ground looks right up his street and I am expecting him to improve from what he showed at Kilbeggan a few months ago. I think he's well suited by having his runs well spaced out so his 116 day absence from that track isn't a big concern. This looks a pretty decent race though so he might be best watched.

Needs to run right up to her best to get involved

13:15 - Black Tears

She is in good shape and I think she has improved plenty from her run at Punchestown last month when she was third to Buildmeupbuttercup. She will need to have progressed from that though as this looks a really hot edition of this race. Over the last couple of years she seems to have come to herself through the second half of the season so I wouldn't be surprised to see her improve with racing over the next few months. I think she's got an each-way chance but she is going to have to run right up to form as she is taking on some quality mares.

Big run expected but Monkfish the one to beat

13:50 - Conflated

It's going to be interesting to see how Conflated gets on at this trip as he has never gone beyond two and a half miles. To me he shapes like a horse that could improve over further and he's by Yeats whose progeny do seem to stay well so I'm really looking forward to running him in this. I thought he was very good at Navan last time when he seemed to enjoy the switch back to a left handed track and if he turns up here in the same sort of form I could see him running a big race although Monkfish is going to be hard to beat.

Another cracking Grade 1 and Abacadabras should be right there at the finish

14:25 - Abacadabras & Petit Mouchoir

Some of the Grade 1s at Leopardstown have attracted some great line ups and this is another quality race - it's far more than just a rematch between Abacadabras and Saint Roi from Punchestown.

No. 1 Abacadabras (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I was obviously delighted with Abacadabras at Punchestown where I thought he did well to win as the race did not go to plan for him. He didn't jump well and found himself in front too soon but he was still able to win which is a good sign. He is going to switch back to better ground here which will suit him and he's been in very good shape since Punchestown so I'm expecting a good run. I think he is a proper Grade 1 hurdler at this trip and I think if he runs up to his best he will be right there at the finish.

Petit Mouchoir has been a regular in these races for quite a few seasons. We bought him at the sales in the autumn and he's been given plenty of time to settle in and acclimatise to the routine here and he looks to be in good shape. I do think that he will improve for this run and he is taking on some top class sorts so I'd be hoping for a respectable showing and I know there will be more to come from him following this run.

Exciting bumper horse who has potential to be one of the best around

15:35 - Hollow Games

He's quite an exciting horse. Before he ran at Punchestown he was working like a classy bumper horse and I thought he won very nicely from a decent type who had previously run well in a number of good bumpers and who has since won. I think he's a horse with plenty of potential for the coming years and I hope that by the end of this season he will be one of the better bumper horses around. He would look to have a strong chance.

Limerick

He'll improve on this run

11:55 - Fierami

We bought Fierami at the sales in the autumn and I think he's a fun horse who can make his mark over hurdles at some stage. At home he is doing fine in his work and he is showing that he is ready to start off for the season so we will see how he gets on here and how well he copes with testing ground. He'll improve from whatever he does here so he might be one to watch this time.

One for the future but has every chance here

12:30 - Larquebuse

She is one horse who should relish the testing conditions. It is a slight concern that she is coming back in trip but I think she will cope with that and she has started off over fences with a couple of decent efforts against quality geldings. I think she is a nice staying type for the future and the form of her most recent third at Punchestown puts her in with every chance.

Reproduction of last run will see him contend

13:05 - Miracle In Medinah

No. 1 Miracle In Medinah SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. S. McGarvey

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 102

He is not the horse he promised to be much earlier in his career but he has put together a couple of solid runs in defeat lately and his most recent second in a handicap chase at Punchestown would suggest that a race like this is within his reach. He has plenty of weight but that isn't a concern for me and I think if he can reproduce his last run he will be right there at the finish.

Conditions are fine so good run expected

13:40 - Grand Roi

In hindsight I was happy enough with his first run for us in Galway where he was third to a good horse in Beacon Edge. He would have needed that run and he also made a few mistakes over the course of that race so I'm hoping he will be much sharper for this. Ideally he would prefer a longer trip but I don't think coming back to two miles will be a major problem for him in four-year-old only company and the ground should be fine for him too. I'm expecting a decent showing.

Decent run expected for handicap debut

14:50 - Ennemi Public

He deservedly got his turn in a Tramore maiden hurdle earlier this month. He made heavy enough weather of things but just found things happening a little quickly over two miles at that track and he should be better over this longer trip. He has top weight for his first handicap but he has plenty of experience, will handle the ground and Gavin Brouder's claim will help him too. I'd expect a decent effort from him.