Gary O'Brien Sunday Tips: Blackmore and success in Tandem with each other

I've got to be honest, no matter how many different angles I sized it up from, finding attractive wagers on this afternoon's Leopardstown card was a real struggle. It's a typical pre-Cheltenham fare on the first day of the Dublin track's final fixture of the season, the 'conditions' hurdle at 15:05 probably a microcosm of the day as a whole.

The market for that extended 2m2f contest is dominated by Mengli Khan and Listen Dear, two horses who while they have proven great money spinners for their connections really look like their best days might be behind them.

Eyecatching jockey booking for Weld runner

Rachael Blackmore has been attracting plenty of interest in the betting for top jockey at the upcoming festival, and if the cards do fall right it could be another memorable week for the woman who made such a spectacular break through on the big stage last year.

Horses like Notebook, Honeysuckle, Minella Indo and A Plus Tard help make up a formidable book of rides, and Henry de Bromhead's main rider could well bag another nice prize for the Waterford trainer today aboard Kerry National hero Poker Party in the €50,000 handicap chase at 16:40.

He's a short enough price at 11/8 on the Betfair Sportsbook though, and instead my eye was drawn more to Blackmore's booking for the Dermot Weld-trained Tandem in the two-mile handicap hurdle at 15:35.

Admittedly we are dealing here with a horse who himself has spent a long time in the wilderness, the most recent of his nine wins under rules having come in July 2017 in a premier flat handicap at today's venue. However presumably he shows enough at home to suggest that at the age of 11 he is not quite a lost cause yet, and there were more signs of life in his latest effort at the Christmas festival.

Having his first outing over jumps in well over a year, and just his ninth in all, the Dansili gelding made notable late headway there to finish ninth in a big field behind the completely unexposed winner The Moyglass Flyer.

That was a far stronger race than the one he lines up in this afternoon - smart types Ben Dundee and Moon Over Germany occupied the two places immediately in front of him - and off a 1lb lower mark here (17lb below his peak rating) he is of definite interest with Blackmore added to the mix and four places on offer.