Gary O'Brien Sunday Racing Tips: Gold can shine at Limerick

It's a case of "the show must go on" at Limerick this afternoon as Irish racing continues, albeit behind closed doors, despite the increasingly grave situation off the track caused by the Coronavirus outbreak. Not everyone will agree with that but, as others have pointed out, with so many events cancelled our sport not only has the opportunity to enjoy an increased profile but also to provide a welcome diversion - however brief - to the gloom that has enveloped the country.

Those hoping to further lift their spirits by finding a winner or two are faced with a typical post-Cheltenham card that is certain to be run on very testing ground following a further 6mm of rain overnight. Several of the horses on show, such as Great Bear, Salsaretta and On Eagles Wings, had their form advertised by Irish runners during the week but that has largely been factored into their prices so I've turned instead to the three-mile handicap hurdle at 14:40.

Improving Gold ready to shine

A case can be made for a few of the 13-strong field here but the one who stands out as being capable of further progress is Moyode Gold.

A late developer who only made her racecourse debut last October, the daughter of Gold Well didn't enjoy the best of starts to her jumping career when falling at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day but she has quickly put that blip behind her in a trio of subsequent outings at the County Meath track. Well-backed when landing a mares' maiden next time, she has since filled the runner-up berth in a couple of handicaps, the most recent of them in particular a pointer to her chance here. The two horses either side of her on that occasion, Ificudiwould and Court Maid, went on to contest a similar affair at Naas last Sunday and were set to fill the same positions - albeit in reverse order - when Noel Meade's charge unseated at the last.

Moyode Gold's mark, which was revised to 107 after the Fairyhouse race, has been left unchanged despite those more recent events and she will once again have the assistance of promising 7lb claimer Gavin Brouder. The Listowel conditional is likely to be on a high after enjoying his first taste of the Cheltenham Festival with a trio of rides that included Coral Cup fourth Cracking Smart.