Gary O'Brien: Rapid Response could land each-way payout at Naas

All eyes will be on star novice hurdler Envoi Allen as he puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Grade 1 Lawlor's Hotel Novice Hurdle at Naas, and even though he is a prohibitively short price it is very difficult to oppose Gordon Elliott's star (you can read the trainer on his horse's chance here). I have a healthy regard for Elixir D'Ainay and Longhouse Poet, who were first and second in a maiden at today's venue in November, and the other four are certainly no slouches either. But with just the seven runners there is no real urge to get involved.

Rapid Response catches the eye

Jessica Harrington made a welcome return to the winner's enclosure when Morosini struck at Cork yesterday and there could be further cheer for the Commonstown trainer closer to home courtesy of Rapid Response in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle at 15:20.

The market here is understandably dominated by the sponsor's Fox Le Bel, who was a major eyecatcher under a sympathetic ride when a close-up third at Clonmel on his handicap bow a month ago. Hampered by a faller two out on that occasion, he had previously shown promise in maidens at Cork and Fairyhouse and certainly looks a well-handicapped beast.

However, Rapid Response - coincidentally by the same sire in Network - has herself given the impression on a couple of occasions that she could have considerably more to offer than she has produced to date and is preferred at the prices. Nibbled at in the market for her own debut outside of novice company in a warm contest at the recent Leopardstown Christmas meeting, she was travelling nicely in midfield when disaster struck and a faller caused Robbie Power to be unseated around the halfway stage.

She did gallop around behind the field for most of the scheduled 2m4f afterwards so hopefully it won't have been an entirely wasted exercise, especially as that was her first start in almost a year.

What really catches the eye is the booking of highly promising conditional Oakley Brown, who continues to look great value for his claim and is currently operating at over a 20% strike rate for the season. Perhaps the concession of 19lb to Fox Le Bel will prove beyond the mare but it will be disappointing if she cannot make the frame at least, and the Betfair Sportsbook is paying four places each-way.