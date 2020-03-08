Gary O'Brien: Lady Heath looks the part at Naas on Sunday

It's getting a bit late for punters to boost their betting banks ahead of the Cheltenham festival but the concluding mares' bumper at Naas this afternoon might just offer an eleventh hour opportunity to do so in the shape of Lady Heath.

Luck in Lady Heath

Lorna Fowler's mare was a shock winner when pitched in against the geldings on her racecourse debut at Down Royal in late January, belying her odds of 66/1 with a very impressive six-length defeat of the well-backed On Eagles Wings. There didn't appear to be any fluke about the performance either, the daughter of Califet travelling powerfully in a midfield position for much of the journey before pulling away from her rivals in the straight.

That form has been put to the test on a few occasions in the interim, and perhaps the best guide to its worth came when the runner-up reappeared at Fairyhouse just over three weeks later. After again attracting market support, the Flemensfirth gelding was ultimately no match for odds-on market leader Ferny Hollow but there was hardly any disgrace in that as his conqueror had already proven himself to be a very talented if somewhat wayward sort and is set to challenge for Grade 1 honours in this sphere on Wednesday.

He would have been a decisive scorer in the absence of the Mullins horse, and that gives rise to confidence that Lady Heath's effort was one of real merit.

Her trainer revealed afterwards that she expected plenty of improvement as a result of that introduction to competitive action, and it's encouraging that the owner-breeder has hung on to her as it's highly likely that there would have been interest from other parties in the aftermath. From a stable that also houses another smart mare in Grade 2-placed Politesse, this looks a good chance for Lady Heath to confirm that positive first impression.

