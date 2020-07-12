Gary O'Brien Irish Racing Tips: Take a punt on Lynn Britt Cabin at Cork

I have to admit that it wasn't exactly straightforward coming up with something potentially worthwhile for today's Irish double-header, but having sized up the two cards at length I've eventually settled on one at each venue that will hopefully provide something to shout about.

Aliyza looks like a future winner

Dermot Weld took a long time to get into gear when racing finally resumed just over a month ago but the recent signs have been more encouraging, and with his beloved Galway festival on the horizon the timing could hardly be better for the Rosewell House handler.

In particular Friday's Curragh maiden winner Etneya looks a bright prospect going forward, and another Aga Khan-owned filly might be able to keep up the good work in the opening five furlong maiden for juveniles at Dundalk.

Sunday is of course the first day of racing at the County Louth venue since the original polytrack was relaid and Weld's Aliyza might just have the distinction of christening the new surface.

No. 6 (3) Aliyza (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 37

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/06/20 Curragh 7/9 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Oisin James Orr 20.77 18/06/20 Fairyhouse 3/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Oisin James Orr 6.95

Sent to Fairyhouse for her debut just over three weeks ago, she shaped like a certain future winner even though plenty seemingly went wrong. From the outside draw, she was slow to gather stride and always caught wider than ideal yet despite meeting a couple of ridges wrong in the straight was still only a length adrift of the well-fancied runner-up Mahaaseel- who looked a much more professional article throughout - at the line.

It was therefore a shade disappointing that she couldn't step up on that effort at the Curragh ten days later but after racing a shade keener than ideal, it appeared as though the seven furlongs simply stretched her stamina, and after briefly losing her action entering the last furlong she wasn't given too hard a time. Based on the evidence of those two outings, coming back to the minimum trip around a bend looks a smart move, and while Mahaaseel is once again in the line-up a much better draw (three versus nine) makes Aliyza a good value proposition at 7/1 to turn the tables.

Can Lynn shake up the Brownstown Stakes?

At Cork, Lynn Britt Cabin is an interesting contender for the featured Brownstown Stakes, and with her stable going great guns at the moment it might be worth taking a punt on her finding the necessary improvement to get into the shake-up.

No. 6 (10) Lynn Britt Cabin (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: J. A. Stack, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 6-13

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/06/20 Curragh 3/13 Flat 1m Gd/sft 8st 7lbs C. D. Hayes 6.6 11/06/20 Gowran Park 1/13 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs C. D. Hayes 9.2 18/09/19 Naas 6/18 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs C. D. Hayes 36.62

Fozzy Stack's Dark Angel filly, who showed promise in her only start as a two year-old last autumn, made a fine reappearance when getting up close home at Gowran Park a month ago and performed with great credit when stepped up in class for a valuable handicap at the Curragh on Derby weekend.

In finishing third behind Music To My Ears on that occasion, after meeting notable interference when beginning her run, she left the impression that although raised three pounds a similar contest would be well within her grasp so the fact that her trainer is apparently prepared to forsake that attractive mark is noteworthy.

The return to seven furlongs here is another potential plus (she didn't see out the mile quite as well as the two that beat her last time), and with Chris Hayes opting to ride her in preference to the much higher-rated Lady Wannabe, the 12/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook looks well worth a nibble.

