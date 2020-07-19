Gary O'Brien Irish Racing Tips: Ridenza can go close with fitness now on her side

Even So ran out a fine winner of yesterday's Irish Oaks and many will understandably view that as a pointer to stable-companion Lemista's prospects of completing a four-timer in the Group 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes (16:15) back at the Curragh this afternoon.

Ger Lyons' charge will sport new colours for today's assignment and there is no doubt that she has looked a much-improved performer this term with back-to-back successes in a Group 3 at Naas and a Gowran Park Listed event. She had yesterday's classic heroine back in third when springing a mild surprise in the first of those but I don't think it would be wise to read too much into that form as Even So didn't really enjoy the run of the race and was clearly competing over a trip well short of her best.

Therefore, while respectful of Lemista's claims, I feel it is worth taking her on this afternoon and I am hopeful that the lightly-raced Ridenza will at the very least prove capable of a bold showing.

No. 8 (5) Ridenza (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: M. Halford, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 1-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/07/20 Leopardstown 3/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs R. P. Whelan 6.24 15/08/19 Leopardstown 1/14 Flat 7f 30y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs R. P. Whelan 3.9

Plenty to like about reappearance run

The least exposed member of today's line-up, this Sea The Stars filly created a really positive impression when landing a Leopardstown maiden last August - when a certain Lemista, also making her debut, was back in fourth. She didn't make it to the track again last term but it is surely of some significance that connections were prepared to pitch her into the Irish 1000 Guineas on her seasonal debut, only for unsuitably fast ground to rule her out at the eleventh hour.

Instead Ridenza went to Leopardstown for the Group 3 Derrinstown Stud Fillies Stakes at the beginning of this month, and I thought that there was plenty to like about that effort.

Travelling better than most swinging into the straight, her lack of an outing appeared to tell when the tempo lifted inside the last two furlongs and she ended up having to settle for third behind the promising Know It All. Runner-up Celestial Object went on to chase home one of today's rivals Lovelier in a Listed contest at Killarney six days ago, and with race-fitness now in her armoury and conditions to suit I was surprised to see her put in as big as 8/1 initially.

Unsurprisingly that price has disappeared but the current 13/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook still rates decent each-way value.