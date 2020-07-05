Gary O'Brien Irish Racing Tips: Fox can provide a Silver lining at Fairyhouse

Emmet McNamara became the latest Ballydoyle stalwart to etch his name on to the Derby roll of honour yesterday, and another important part of Aidan O'Brien's 'backroom' team could be amongst the winners at Fairyhouse today.

Michael Hussey rode just one winner last season but he is already off the mark for the truncated 2020 campaign after Big Gossey landed a handicap at the Curragh on Derby weekend, and he looks to have sound prospects of at least doubling his seasonal tally at the County Meath track.

Along with McNamara, Seamie Heffernan and Padraig Beggy are once again in action abroad this afternoon (and as things stand will all have to quarantine for a fortnight on their return), and with Wayne Lordan heading to Cork Hussey has three solid chances on the eight-race card.

Galileo colt has bags of potential

Ontario could easily put his experience to good use against a trio of newcomers in the opening two year-old maiden but perhaps the most interesting of Hussey's ride is Silver Fox, who contests the 1m4f maiden at 15:20.

No. 10 (5) Silver Fox (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. C. Hussey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 8-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/10/19 Navan 8/17 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 20.36

A(nother) of all-conquering Galileo's progeny, the pick of his five siblings to hit the track is the very smart Kingfisher and there was definite promise in this one's sole start as a juvenile at Navan towards the backend of last term. Towards the rear for much of that one mile contest, he made up a serious amount of ground on the uphill climb to the line which eventually carried him into eighth place behind Degraves, who won a Group 3 later that month on his only subsequent start.

Today's assignment is no pushover, with the likes of Ciel d'Afrique, Druids Altar and Zanahiyr all having shown a decent level of form, but none appeals as having as much potential upside as Hussey's mount, for whom the combination of a step up to 1m4f and a sounder surface promises to prove of major benefit.



