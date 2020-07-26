Gary O'Brien Irish Racing Tips: Dragonet can play second fiddle to Magical

Magical sat out another clash with Enable in yesterday's King George to wait for apparently easier pickings on the home front in this afternoon's rescheduled Tattersalls Gold Cup (14:55) at the Curragh, and one can easily understand Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore team's decision as the 1m2f Group 1 feature looks to be at her mercy.

The subject of lavish praise from jockey Seamie Heffernan, who labelled her as good as anything he'd ridden, after making a successful return to action in the Pretty Polly Stakes over course and distance almost a month ago, the Galileo mare has plenty in hand on the figures and really ought to stay on track for a potential clash with her old rival in October's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Another runner-up spot for Dragonet?

Ascertaining which of her five rivals will get closest to the odds-on shot is far from an exact science but it might just be worth siding with Sir Dragonet to once again make his increasingly familiar journey to the number two spot at around 3pm.

No. 3 (3) Sir Dragonet (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Emmet McNamara

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 11544-222

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Curragh 2/3 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 1.98 18/06/20 Ascot Wolferton Stakes 2/13 Flat 1m 1f 212y Soft 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 3.15 23/03/20 Naas 2/7 Flat 1m 2f Heavy 9st 12lbs Seamie Heffernan 1.57 14/09/19 Doncaster St Leger 4/8 Flat 1m 6f 115y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 4.12 16/08/19 Curragh 4/7 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 1.48 01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 5/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 3.9 08/05/19 Chester 1/7 Flat 1m 4f 63y Soft 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8.33 25/04/19 Tipperary 1/16 Flat 1m 4f 100y Soft 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 24

Connections seem to have decided that the Camelot colt, who hasn't added to his tally since last year's Chester Vase victory, must be ridden with almost exaggerated waiting tactics and that has seen him left with plenty to do on his last couple of starts, ultimately coming up short at Royal Ascot and latterly today's venue in the Alleged Stakes.

Buckhurst, who reopposes today, was allowed to completely dominate from the front in that most recent Group 3 event on Irish Guineas weekend, but with Magical and possibly Search For A Song to keep Joseph O'Brien's charge honest on this occasion a similarly quiet ride might see Sir Dragonet to better effect and allow him to exact revenge.

Lyons runner fancied with drop in class

The ground on the straight course is now described as yielding following yesterday's rain, which is probably a negative for my other selection, but hopefully Ger Lyons is happy enough with conditions to allow My Laureate to take her chance in the concluding five furlong handicap at 17:45.

This lightly-raced filly recorded her sole success to date off a mark of 77 at Navan in May of last year, having shaped extremely well against what was then a serious track bias at Naas on her seasonal bow. There's a sense of deja-vu going into today's assignment, for while she is 8lb higher now she comes here on the back of another eye-catching effort at the current racecourse of the year on her 2020 debut.

On that occasion she raced in isolation against the far rail in the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes, showing her customary early dash to lead for much of the journey before finally being overhauled in the last half-furlong and having to settle for sixth. Even if you take the view that she may have been flattered - personally I don't - My Laureate was probably fortunate to be left on 85 given that the two immediately in front of her went into the race with three-figure ratings and hopefully she can capitalise on this drop in class.