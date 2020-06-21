Gary O'Brien Irish Racing Tips: A New Dawn looks overpriced in Group 3 contest

After all the excitement of Royal Ascot there is understandably a slightly more low-key feel to today's fare but there is nevertheless an interesting card at Leopardstown featuring the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes at 17:15.

Many of Joseph O'Brien's runners since last week's resumption have appeared to be just in need of their first outing and the Betfair ambassador fields a very interesting contender for this afternoon's showpiece in the shape of A New Dawn.

No. 1 (5) A New Dawn (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 5210322-9

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Leopardstown 9/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs S. M. Crosse 10.79 13/10/19 Curragh 2/7 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.02 29/09/19 Curragh 2/9 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 8.6 30/08/19 Curragh 3/6 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 19 28/06/19 Curragh 10/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 13.76 26/06/19 Naas 1/17 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.5 06/06/19 Leopardstown 2/7 Flat 7f 25y Good 9st 0lbs S. M. Crosse 3.92 24/05/19 Curragh 5/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 29.3

Today's 1m2f distance is admittedly a step into the unknown for the Zoffany filly but she will certainly have no problems with the nine millimetres of rain that fell overnight at the Dublin track, or indeed any more that might arrive before race time.

Easy to forgive reappearance effort

O'Brien's charge is the highest-rated of those with an official mark here, and a look back at the pick of her efforts as a juvenile reminds you of exactly why that is the case.

For after winning her maiden at Naas in June, she went on to get within a neck and a head respectively of New York Girl and Fancy Blue in stakes events at the Curragh in the autumn, showing a commendable attitude in defeat on both occasions. That duo went on to finish fourth and second in last week's Irish 1000 Guineas and in the circumstances it may pay to forgive A New Dawn's reappearance effort, which on the face of things might seem underwhelming.

Notwithstanding fitness concerns, a wide draw was always likely to make life difficult for her in the Fillies Trial over seven furlongs at today's venue 12 days ago, but despite a far from ideal trip she was actually going on nicely at the line and she looks well overpriced here at 17/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook.