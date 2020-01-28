Gary O'Brien: Spruced and Acorn two early plays for the Dublin Racing Festival

Most of the big guns stood their ground at Tuesday's five-day entry stage for the Dublin Racing Festival, though the powerhouse yards of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott remain mob-handed in many of the Grade 1 contest so dipping a toe in the water at this stage comes with obvious risks attached.

Thankfully there are a couple that stand out in the handicaps even at this remove, and with both having no alternative engagements hopefully Spruced Up and At The Acorn will stand their ground in their respective races and give us a good run for our money at least.

Spruced can follow Up facile Fairyhouse win

Spruced Up is a full-sister to the very smart Dressedtothenines, who Eddie Harty also trained to win a Grade 2 hurdle race and Grade 3 novice chase among a career haul of six.

The younger sibling took a bit longer to get her head in front but there had been definite promise in her first two efforts in maidens so it was no great surprise when she was able to cash in on a mark of 105 at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day. It was something of a rout too, as under Áine O'Connor she came home fully 18 lengths clear in the opening leg of the newly-instigated Lady Riders series.

It didn't look a particularly strong contest at the time, and a 13lb hike might have seemed enough, but then the third Wolfofallstreets came out and returned to the winners' enclosure in style at Naas last weekend to perhaps give the lie to any such thoughts. She creeps in at the foot of the handicap for Sunday's opening ISF EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle, and while Buildmeupbuttercup is a potentially formidable rival Spruced Up surely has to go well once again.

Plan coming together nicely for Acorn

The Gaelic Plant Hire Handicap Chase later on the card, known as the Leopardstown Chase in its former incarnation, carries no less than €150,000 in prize money this year and there is a fair chance that At The Acorn has been targeted at it from some way off. If that is indeed the case the plan looks to be coming together very nicely, as having caught the eye in a major way on his opening foray in handicap company over 2m1f at the Christmas festival he justified good market support when cantering home in a Fairyhouse rated novice chase just over a fortnight later.

The handicapper didn't miss him, handing out a 15lb hike, but that still leaves him at the right end of the weights here and with the top horse now on 11-4 the ensuing rise at final declaration stage will leave him beautifully perched on his correct mark. The majority of his opponents are more exposed/past their best - or both in some cases - and Tony Martin's charge is fancied to have their measure. He could well go off a lot shorter than the current 8/1.

