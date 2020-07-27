To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Galway Festival Tips

World Snooker Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

Gary O'Brien: De Bromhead can continue fine Galway Festival record

Henry de Bromhead
Will Henry de Bromhead have another Galway Plate winner on Wednesday?
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

It's going to be a very different Galway Festival to usual but there's still plenty of action for Gary O'Brien to get his teeth into as he picks out the highlights from the week...

"For those looking to get off to a good start, Qaabil in the 17:45 and Penny Out in the 18:15 make plenty of appeal in their respective engagements on Monday."

In a month which usually plays host to the Wimbledon tennis championships, probably the most appropriate way to describe a Galway Festival with no crowd is like having strawberries without cream.

Anyone who has been to Ballybrit for the midsummer jamboree will know that while there is every chance of seeing a star of the future during the seven days - Capri, Legatissimo, Alpine Star and Santiago have all strutted their stuff their in recent times - it's the unique atmosphere as much as the action on the track which makes it a special week under normal circumstances.

But 2020 is no ordinary year and, for possibly the first time ever, the action will play out to an eerie silence, although if one listens particularly closely a distant roar from one or two of the town's famous hostelries might be audible. The race programme is a bit different this time too, with the absence of mixed fixtures resulting in consecutive days of flat action bookending the week and a trio of jumps cards sandwiched in between.

Two Monday tips before getting down to marquee business

For those looking to get off to a good start, Qaabil in the 17:45 and Penny Out in the 18:15 make plenty of appeal in their respective engagements on Monday.

It's the marquee events I really want to talk about though.

Prize might be down somewhat but the Tote Galway Plate at 18:45 on Wednesday looks well up to scratch.

Galvin is sure to be a big fancy after his fine second to the well-treated Imperial Aura at the Cheltenham festival. I would have a concern that the same hold-up tactics, which are often difficult to execute in this race, might be employed again however so my two against the field are Royal Rendezvous and Spyglass Hill, with marginal preference for the latter. Henry de Bromhead has a fine recent record with two wins in the last five years, and this useful novice from last term is just the sort of unexposed candidate you look for in a race like this.

Felix Desjy 956.jpg

Thursday's Hurdle at 18:45 possibly contains a little less strength in depth and I reckon Felix Desjy might be tough to catch from the front. A dyed-in-the-wool trailblazer, this Grade 1 winning hurdler was due to embark on a career over the larger obstacles last season but a pre-Christmas setback kept him on the sidelines for the entirety of what ultimately proved to be a truncated campaign. That might well prove to be a blessing in disguise as far as his prospects of capturing the €120,000 first prize here are concerned though, as compared to many of his rivals who were busy prior to the shutdown he comes here a relatively fresh horse.

This is a race his trainer badly wants to break his duck in after several near misses in the past, and Felix Desjy's warm-up - essentially a solo run in a flat maiden at Navan last month - could hardly have gone more smoothly. He beat Aramon, overcoming a serious error en route, when enjoying his finest hour at Aintree in April 2019 yet actually receives weight from that rival on Thursday.

Keep your Option(s) open

Galway has a long history of horses turning out and performing well on more than one occasion during the week and Current Option is worth keeping an eye on for another day when he lines up in the featured Colm Quinn Mile on Tuesday.

Ado McGuinness' Camelot gelding has a shocking draw to contend with so is hard to fancy there but also holds an entry in Sunday's featured Ahonoora Handicap over a more suitable seven furlongs.

Check out Kevin Blake's course guide to Galway

And for more tips and insight on Galway, as well as Glorious Goodwood, check out our special Racing...Only Bettor podcast

Get a £20 Free Bet to start your streak!

Place £20 or more in Exchange back bets on the ‘win’ market of the 13:45 race at Goodwood on Tuesday.

After your qualifying bet(s) has settled you’ll get a £20 Exchange Free Bet.

If you win with your free bet, you’ll receive another free bet the following day, and the same again until your streak ends. You have 48 hours to use your free bet. T&Cs apply.

Gal 28th Jul (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 July, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Big Baby Bull
Njord
Current Option
Helvic Dream
Tauran Shaman
Nebo
Georgeville
Saltonstall
Magnetic North
Come September
Turbine
San Pedro
The Broghie Man
Chilean
On A Session
Colfer Me
Onlyhuman
Trading Point
Facethepuckout
Akhlaaq
High Altitude
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Gary O'Brien,

More Gary O'Brien

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles