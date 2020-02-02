To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Gary O'Brien: Buck the favourite and go for Oak Park

Aspire Tower horse racing
Bet without Aspire Tower in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle
Gary O'Brien looks at day two of the Dublin Racing Festival and finds a fancy in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle...

"Market leader Aspire Tower looks head and shoulders above his rivals here on what we have seen so far and should retain his 100% record over obstacles but I have a feeling there might not be a huge amount to choose between the others."

Watch out for withdrawals

Despite watering in the run up to the meeting ground conditions were once again a hot topic at day one of the Dublin Racing Festival, with big names like A Plus Tard and Fakir D'Oudairies missing their intended engagements after the going dried out significantly. With just three millimetres of rain overnight and a strong breeze forecast again today, the irrigation which continues to take place will need to be effective or we could be looking at further high-profile withdrawals from some of the marquee events.

Connections of Presenting Percy and Chris's Dream for example would certainly have been hoping for more ease underfoot for their charges in the featured Paddy Power Gold Cup and while I would love nothing more than to see the 2018 RSA Chase hero return to top form that is a race I am happy to leave alone in the circumstances.

In truth apart from my two midweek antepost picks, Spruced Up and At The Acorn, who still make plenty of appeal at current odds for those not already aboard, there isn't a great deal that stands out on the Sunday card.

Throw a dart "without the favourite"

However at a big price it might just be worth throwing a dart at Oak Park in the "without the favourite" betting for the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle. Market leader Aspire Tower looks head and shoulders above his rivals here on what we have seen so far and should retain his 100% record over obstacles but I have a feeling there might not be a huge amount to choose between the others.

Admittedly it's not ideal that Gordon Elliott's charge is coming into this on the back of a fall but he did at least look set for victory when capsizing two out that day at Punchestown and presumably there can have been no ill-effects for him to be turned out again just eighteen days later.

A clear round is likely to be the priority today but a quiet ride from Davy Russell might just see him sneak into the frame at the expense of some of those who try to mix it with Henry de Bromhead's star.

Recommended bets

Back Oak Park each-way without the favourite at 18/1 in the 13:25 Leopardstown

Gary O'Brien,

