Gary O'Brien: Back Jets to fly home on last Sunday in January

Jessica Harrington
Jessica Harrington's yard is back in form
Naas host a competitive card on Sunday afternoon, and Gary O'Brien fancies one particular horse to go well now that the trainer has returned to form...

"He had made a really encouraging debut for Harrington a month earlier when finishing second to Conflated at Fairyhouse in what has turned out to be an above-average contest."

The victory of Exit Poll at Fairyhouse yesterday offered further evidence that Jessica Harrington's stable are back firing on all cylinders, and January Jets is an interesting runner for the Commonstown trainer in the 2m3f novice hurdle at Naas.

It's well documented at this stage that the yard went through a quiet time of things over the festive season, and this well-related point-to-point graduate was one of those that appeared to be affected by that malaise when disappointing at Leopardstown on the final day of their Christmas festival.

He had made a really encouraging debut for Harrington a month earlier when finishing second to Conflated at Fairyhouse in what has turned out to be an above-average contest, particularly as his jumping lacked fluency at times there. His conqueror has performed with credit on two subsequent outings in Graded company, the latest behind unbeaten stable-companion Envoi Allen in a top-level affair at Naas, while sixth-placed Cedarwood Road ran out a hugely impressive winner of the curtain-raiser at the Dublin track on St Stephen's Day.

The third home Sempo admittedly reversed form with January Jets last time but it seems safe to assume that the latter didn't do himself justice on that occasion, and while it might be pushing things to expect him to turn over today's hot favourite The Big Getaway - who appeared set for victory in that race until a last-flight blunder - the "two chances" option (without the favourite) is an attractive proposition.

Foxy Jacks is seen by the layers as a greater threat to Willie Mullins's charge, but he is a much more exposed type whose latest Thurles second looks inferior to my selection's Fairyhouse effort and is probably worth opposing.

Recommended bets

Back January Jets without the favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook in the 14:40 at Naas

Gary O'Brien,

